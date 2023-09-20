Free NYC bus routes in each borough start Sunday as part of MTA program: What to know

What to Know The MTA will begin its fare free bus pilot on five routes — one in each borough — on Sunday, the transit authority said.

The pilot program will serve around 43,900 daily weekday riders for a period of six to 12 months, Gov. Kathy Hochul said previously.

Routes were chosen based on ridership, fare evasion, service adequacy, equity for low-income and economically disadvantaged communities, and access to employment and commercial activity.

"The MTA is the lifeblood of New York City, and I'm proud of the tremendous progress we've made in returning ridership to pre-pandemic levels," Hochul said. "By establishing these fare free bus pilot routes, we are expanding access to public transportation across the city and improving transit equity to better serve all New Yorkers."

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Wednesday that the program will save a family of four "$6,000 a year. That is a lot of money for most families in this city."

Meanwhile MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber welcomed the "innovation" and "creative thinking" of the pilot program.

"We have championed innovation and creative thinking across the transportation network and look forward to seeing how New Yorkers respond to this pilot program," Lieber said.

The MTA chair said Wednesday that he doesn't think commuters on other lines will stop paying their fares.

"They’re not going to hear one bus per borough and assume the whole system is free, but we’ve taken steps to make sure nobody is confused," Lieber said.

And as for the bus operators on the route, the free trips will given them a free break as well, allowing for faster boarding without hassles.

Routes were chosen based on ridership, fare evasion, service adequacy, equity for low-income and economically disadvantaged communities, and access to employment and commercial activity. Additionally, it is important to note that the pilot will not include free transfers to other buses or subway lines.

Buses on routes in the pilot program will be marked "Fare Free" with green and black destination signage, digital signage onboard buses, decals inside the bus and covers on farebox and OMNY readers.

The bus routes included in the six to twelve month pilot are: