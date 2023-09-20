Free NYC bus routes in each borough start Sunday as part of MTA program: What to know

What to Know
- The MTA will begin its fare free bus pilot on five routes — one in each borough — on Sunday, the transit authority said.
- The pilot program will serve around 43,900 daily weekday riders for a period of six to 12 months, Gov. Kathy Hochul said previously.
- Routes were chosen based on ridership, fare evasion, service adequacy, equity for low-income and economically disadvantaged communities, and access to employment and commercial activity.
The MTA will begin its fare free bus pilot on five routes — one in each borough — on Sunday, the transit authority said.
The pilot program will serve around 43,900 daily weekday riders for a period of six to 12 months, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who announced the program in July.
"The MTA is the lifeblood of New York City, and I'm proud of the tremendous progress we've made in returning ridership to pre-pandemic levels," Hochul said. "By establishing these fare free bus pilot routes, we are expanding access to public transportation across the city and improving transit equity to better serve all New Yorkers."
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Wednesday that the program will save a family of four "$6,000 a year. That is a lot of money for most families in this city."
Meanwhile MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber welcomed the "innovation" and "creative thinking" of the pilot program.
"We have championed innovation and creative thinking across the transportation network and look forward to seeing how New Yorkers respond to this pilot program," Lieber said.
The MTA chair said Wednesday that he doesn't think commuters on other lines will stop paying their fares.
"They’re not going to hear one bus per borough and assume the whole system is free, but we’ve taken steps to make sure nobody is confused," Lieber said.
And as for the bus operators on the route, the free trips will given them a free break as well, allowing for faster boarding without hassles.
Routes were chosen based on ridership, fare evasion, service adequacy, equity for low-income and economically disadvantaged communities, and access to employment and commercial activity. Additionally, it is important to note that the pilot will not include free transfers to other buses or subway lines.
Buses on routes in the pilot program will be marked "Fare Free" with green and black destination signage, digital signage onboard buses, decals inside the bus and covers on farebox and OMNY readers.
The bus routes included in the six to twelve month pilot are:
- Bx18 A/B which operates daily during daytime hours between Undercliff Avenue or Sedgwick Avenue and Grand Concourse/E 170 Street, the Bx18 A/B bus route travels along Macombs Road, Tremont Avenue, Undercliff Avenue/Sedgwick Avenue, 168 Street and 170 Street. It serves Morris Heights, Highbridge and Mount Eden neighborhoods and connects to the 4, B, and D trains and several other bus routes.
- B60 which operates between Williams Avenue/Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie and Williamsburg Bridge Plaza. The route operates primarily along Rockaway Avenue and Wilson Avenue and serves the Canarsie, Brownsville, Ocean Hill, Bushwick and Williamsburg neighborhoods. It makes connections to the 3, C, L, G, J, M and Z trains and bus routes.
- M116 which operates daily during daytime hours between W 106 Street /Broadway and E 120 Street/Pleasant Avenue. The route primarily operates along 116 Street, Manhattan Avenue and W 106 Street and serves the Harlem, East Harlem and Morningside Heights neighborhoods. The route makes connections to the 1, 2, 3, 6, B, and C trains and bus routes.
- Q4 LCL/LTD which operates between the Jamaica Ctr-Parsons/Archer subway station and Linden Boulevard/235 Street. Some buses operate as Limited-Stop during morning and afternoon rush hours on weekdays. The route primarily operates on Linden Boulevard, Merrick Boulevard and Archer Avenue and serves the Jamaica Center, South Jamaica, St. Albans and Cambria Heights neighborhoods. It makes connections to the E, J and Z trains the St. Albans Long Island Rail Road station and several bus routes.
- S46/96 which operates between South Avenue, West Shore Plaza Shopping Center and the St. George Ferry Terminal, he S46 local route operates at all times and the S96 Limited route operates on weekdays only in the peak period, peak direction. The route primarily operates along Castleton Avenue, Victory Boulevard, Walker Street/Brabant Street and South Avenue. It serves the St. George, Tompkinsville, West New Brighton, Port Richmond, Elm Park, Arlington, Bloomfield and Chelsea neighborhoods and makes connections to the SIR and Staten Island Ferry.