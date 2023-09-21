Air conditioning at NYC subway stations?? Yes, the MTA is looking into it

It's every New York City subway rider's dream, at least in the summer. But how likely is it to happen?

The MTA released a document Thursday requesting information on how it can cool the nation's largest subway system.

That's right: There could be air conditioning coming to those sweltering subway stations. But how much is the transit agency looking to spend — and just how realistic is this to happen?

MTA Chairperson Janno Lieber poured cold water on any hopes that A/C would be happening soon.

"Not gonna happen tomorrow...we are starting to think," he said.

While dodging the money question, MTA executives are leaning into the concept. After recent storms made flood mitigation a top priority, rising temperatures also have captured their attention.

A handful of stations like Union Square already have fans. But the MTA is pondering special cooling panels that could be switched on when the heat is unbearable.

There may not be a dollar amount or a timeline in place to implement any sort of air conditioning, there is a goal in mind: to lower the temperature at as many stations and platforms as possible, to below 85 degrees on days when it it 95 degrees or above outside.