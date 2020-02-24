MTA

Person Struck By Train in Manhattan Triggers Long Delays on 4/5/6 Lines

The fatal crash occurred at Astor Place Monday afternoon, according to the MTA

A person died after getting struck by a train at a Manhattan subway station, triggering long delays along some of the busiest lines just ahead of rush hour.

The fatal crash occurred at Astor Place Monday afternoon, according to the MTA. Details surround the crash were not immediately available.

As a result, trains along the 4, 5 and 6 lines were all facing long delays, with some ending at Grand Central-42nd Street Station, the MTA said. Some 4 trains were ending at 149th Street-Grand Concourse, while some 5 trains ran along the 2 line in Manhattan and into Brooklyn.

The delays were extensive in both directions, the transit agency said. Just before 5 p.m., trains were set to resume their regular service with some delays, though southbound 6 trains were still set to bypass the station as the police investigation into the deadly crash continued.

