The MTA shared what the first thing was they bought with the toll money that has come in since the controversial congestion pricing plan was put into effect on Sunday.

The $9 peak toll ($2.25 off-peak) was put into place, in part, to modernize New York City's mass transit system. On Friday, the head of the agency played show-and-tell while displaying what some of the cash coming in has gone to — the first thing purchased using congestion pricing toll money.

"This is the first project unlocked by congestion pricing," said MTA Chairman Janno Lieber, standing in front of two city buses during a press conference.

Lieber revealed that 265 new electric buses had been purchased, part of the MTA's promise to put all the buses in a new energy efficient depot and cut down on the pollution from the old diesel buses. The new 40-foot, zero-emission buses will operate on routes across the city.

"I often talk about communities from Astoria to Jamaica being called 'Asthma Alley,'" said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

So how successful has congestion pricing been in reducing traffic in Manhattan? MTA leaders on Friday would not reveal how many drivers were charged for the new congestion tolls in plan's first week, or how much money the MTA made. That's because the agency is still crunching the numbers.

"About 10 to 20 percent of all detections actually get a person looking at them. To validate the system is working properly," said Lieber.

However, Lieber did say that commuting speeds were faster, especially during the morning rush.

But lawmakers have concerns they hear from consitituents.

"I’m still hearing a lot of people concerned about what this means for their bottom line," said Queens City Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers.

Many city and state lawmakers have said they’ll only support congestion pricing if the MTA is open about who gets charged, and how the new transit dollars will be spent.

"Full transparency on how they’re spending their money so public can be comfortable," said Queens State Sen. Leroy Comrie.