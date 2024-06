All lanes of the southbound Cross Bronx Expressway are closed at Castle Hill Avenue in the Bronx Friday afternoon.

The closure comes after a crash, according to New York City's emergency management social media account.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes through the area.

Vehicle Collision: All southbound Cross Bronx Expressway lanes are closed at Castle Hill Avenue in The Bronx. Consider alternate routes. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/GpdlTK8dF9. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) June 7, 2024

No details on injuries or when the lanes would reopen were available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.