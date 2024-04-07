New York state and city officials urge caution if traveling during solar eclipse

New York City and Empire State officials are cautioning about the challenges of traveling Monday afternoon during the solar eclipse.

The greater New York City area will see a partial solar eclipse (not a total one), but will have nearly 90% of coverage of the sun. The strongest effects will be starting around 3 p.m. and lasting an hour.

The New York City Office of Emergency Management warned "New Yorkers are advised to take caution while traveling due to the sudden lack of light."

Gov. Kathy Hochul said a large number of visitors are expected to New York state and traffic could be more congested than normal.

“New York is prepared to welcome visitors from around the world to view the total solar eclipse on April 8, and I urge all travelers to be prepared for a high volume of traffic,” Hochul said.

The state Department of Transportation said extra HELP and tow trucks will be on the roads, but New Yorkers should take precautions before heading out to view the eclipse.

"I urge all New Yorkers to enjoy this natural wonder - but do so, safely," Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said in a statement. "Leave early, be prepared for traffic delays - bring extra food, water and blankets and don’t forget your eclipse viewing glasses. Please remember to not park on the shoulders of the road, and most importantly, pack your patience."

Construction and temporary lane closures will be suspended through Tuesday, the governor's office said.

It's very important to not look directly at the sun during even the partial eclipse and to only use certified viewing glasses.