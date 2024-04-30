Crime and Courts

Covering crime and court proceedings in the tri-state
Donald Trump

Judge holds Trump in contempt of court over gag violations

Prosecutors weren't seeking jail as punishment -- at least not this time. A judge said they met the burden of proof on nine of 10 allegations

By Erica Byfield and Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Judge Juan Merchan, presiding over the first criminal trial involving a sitting or former president in U.S. history, ordered Donald Trump in contempt of court Tuesday over gag order violations at his hush money trial.

Trump had been barred from attacking witnesses and others associated with the case ahead of the trial. Prosecutors claimed he dismissed the gag order outright and was attacking people in Truth Social posts with no consequence. They presented 10 alleged gag violations. Merchan found they met the burden of proof for 10 of them.

He fined Trump $1,000 for each. Acknowledging $9,000 in fines may not be a deterrent for a man who just posted a $175 million bond in another case, Merchan said the fine amount was not up to the court's discretion.

"It must therefore consider whether in some instances, jail may be a necessary punishment," Merchan wrote, appeasing prosecutors' request for an incarceration warning. They didn't seek jail time in the initial hearing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Prosecutors had also asked that the questionable Truth Social posts be removed. Merchan ordered all posts ruled to be in violation of the gag order pulled by 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Trump has repeatedly condemned the court proceedings and called Merchan a conflicted judge. He denies the charges.

Merchan previously already denied a defense motion to recuse himself from the case.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpCrime and CourtsManhattanStormy Daniels
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us