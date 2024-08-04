‘World's Fastest Man': Noah Lyles wins gold in men's 100m race in a photo finish

Noah Lyles can claim the title of the 'World's Fastest Man' after winning gold in the men's 100m race in a true photo finish on Sunday.

Lyles finished in 9.79 seconds, a new personal best. Jamaica's Kishane Thompson looked like he had just edged Lyles until a review. The difference separating the two men was five-thousandths of a second.

"Forget the feet, it's the clavicle," explained NBC's Mike Tirico on what determined the difference.

Lyles, 27, is the reigning 100m world and U.S. champion, but had been seeking Olympic gold in the event to solidify the title of "World's Fastest Man." And he got it, now the clear holder of that title.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 04: Noah Lyles of Team United States crosses the finish line to win gold during the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

USA's Fred Kerley finished third and won the bronze with a season-best time of 9.81 seconds.

Lyles did not compete in the 100m in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after finishing seventh of eight runner in the Olympics trials final, according to NBC News. He really started to focus on the 100m last year and set his sets on gold in Paris.

Justin Gatlin in 2004 was the last American man to win the 100m Olympics. After that, it was Usain Bolt's race to lose in 2008, 2012 and 2016 when he won the three-peat.

Bolt holds the 100m Olympic record of 9.63 set in 2012 and the world record of 9.58 set in 2009.

Italy's Marcell Jacobs won the 100m in 2020 with a time of 9.80. He finished in fifth this time with a time of 9.85. The USA's Kenneth Bednarek, the third American competing in the 100m in Paris, finished seventh.

Lyles is still expected to compete in the men's 200m starting on Tuesday and the men's 4x100m relay starting on Thursday.

Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 04: Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He is looking to become the first man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m and 200m in the Olympics and has had his eye on Bolt's 200m world record of 19.19 set in 2009. The last American man to do the 100m-200m double gold was Carl Lewis in 1984.

Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles took home a bronze medal during the last Summer Olympics but has his eyes set on much more in Paris.

Lyles is expected to remain a force in track and field throughout at least the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He signed an extension earlier this year with Adidas through the 2028 Games. Lyles' agency told NBC Olympics it's "...the richest contract in the sport of track and field since the retirement of Usain Bolt." Official terms of the deal were not released.

Who holds the Olympic record in the men's 100m?

Usain Bolt holds the Olympic record time of 9.63 seconds, set in the 2012 London Games.

What is Noah Lyles' best time in the 100m?

Noah Lyles' personal best in the 100m is 9.81 seconds.

What events is Noah Lyles competing in at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Noah Lyles is expected to compete in the men's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay while in Paris.

Here's what is schedule likely looks like:

Men's 100m

Date Time Race Saturday, August 3 4:35 a.m. ET Men's 100m preliminary round Saturday, August 3 5:55 a.m. ET Men's 100m round 1 Sunday, August 4 2:05 p.m. ET Men's 100m semi-final Sunday, August 4 3:50 p.m. ET Men's 100m final

The men's 100m preliminaries will stream here.

Men's 200m

Date Time Race Monday, August 5 1:55 p.m. ET Men's 200m round 1 Tuesday, August 6 6:30 a.m. ET Men's 200m repechage round

(if needed) Wednesday, August 7 2:02 p.m. ET Men's 200m semi-final Thursday, August 8 2:30 p.m. ET Men's 200m final

Men's 4x100m relay

Date Time Race Thursday, August 8 5:35 a.m. ET Men's 4x100 relay round 1 Friday, August 9 1:47 p.m. ET Men's 4x100 relay final

How to watch Noah Lyles race at the Olympics

All of Noah Lyles' medal races will broadcast live on Peacock and nbcolympics.com.

Lyles' races will also be shown either live or on replay in primetime on NBC.

Where is Noah Lyles from?

Lyles is originally from Alexandria, Virginia and currently resides in Clermont, Florida.