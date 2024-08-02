Noah Lyles' Olympics schedule: Here's when the ‘world's fastest man' will compete and how to watch him race

Noah Lyles, considered in many respects to be the "world's fastest man," is seeking to put a lock on that title and win his first Olympics gold in Paris.

Lyles won the 200m bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, his only Olympics medal, in his career. But he's not unfamiliar with golden medals, having won the gold in the 2023 Budapest World Championships in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. He was the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win both the 100m and 200m at a world championships.

Lyles, 27, is expected to run in the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics.

He's one of Team USA's brightest and biggest stars and continues to expand his repertoire. When he won the 200m bronze in Tokyo, that was his main event, but now he's added the 100m to become the world reigning champion in both events.

In Paris, Lyles could become the first American since Carl Lewis to win gold in both the 100m and 200m at the same Olympics.

When does Noah Lyles run in the Olympics?

Noah Lyles is expected to first compete at the Paris Olympics in the men's 100m event, the competition believed to determine the "world's fastest man."

Noah Lyles is expected to compete in the men's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay while in Paris.

Here's what is schedule likely looks like:

Men's 100m

Date Time Race Saturday, August 3 4:35 a.m. ET Men's 100m preliminary round Saturday, August 3 5:55 a.m. ET Men's 100m round 1 Sunday, August 4 2:05 p.m. ET Men's 100m semi-final Sunday, August 4 3:50 p.m. ET Men's 100m final

Men's 200m

Date Time Race Monday, August 5 1:55 p.m. ET Men's 200m round 1 Tuesday, August 6 6:30 a.m. ET Men's 200m repechage round

(if needed) Wednesday, August 7 2:02 p.m. ET Men's 200m semi-final Thursday, August 8 2:30 p.m. ET Men's 200m final

Men's 4x100m relay

Date Time Race Thursday, August 8 5:35 a.m. ET Men's 4x100 relay round 1 Friday, August 9 1:47 p.m. ET Men's 4x100 relay final

How to watch Noah Lyles race at the Olympics

All of Noah Lyles' medal races will broadcast live on Peacock and nbcolympics.com.

Lyles' races will also be shown either live or on replay in primetime on NBC.

Who holds the Olympic record in the men's 100m?

Usain Bolt holds the Olympic record time of 9.63 seconds, set in the 2012 London Games.

What is Noah Lyles' best time in the 100m?

Noah Lyles' personal best in the 100m is 9.81 seconds.

Where is Noah Lyles from?

Lyles is originally from Alexandria, Virginia and currently resides in Clermont, Florida.