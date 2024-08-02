2024 Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles' Olympics schedule: Here's when the ‘world's fastest man' will compete and how to watch him race

U.S. track and field star Lyles took a bronze in the 200m in Tokyo, he's seeking gold this time around and is expected to compete in three events

By NBC New York Staff

Noah Lyles, considered in many respects to be the "world's fastest man," is seeking to put a lock on that title and win his first Olympics gold in Paris.

Lyles won the 200m bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, his only Olympics medal, in his career. But he's not unfamiliar with golden medals, having won the gold in the 2023 Budapest World Championships in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. He was the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win both the 100m and 200m at a world championships.

Lyles, 27, is expected to run in the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics.

He's one of Team USA's brightest and biggest stars and continues to expand his repertoire. When he won the 200m bronze in Tokyo, that was his main event, but now he's added the 100m to become the world reigning champion in both events.

In Paris, Lyles could become the first American since Carl Lewis to win gold in both the 100m and 200m at the same Olympics.

When does Noah Lyles run in the Olympics?

Noah Lyles is expected to first compete at the Paris Olympics in the men's 100m event, the competition believed to determine the "world's fastest man."

Here's when Noah Lyles is expected to run in the Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles is expected to compete in the men's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay while in Paris.

Here's what is schedule likely looks like:

Men's 100m

DateTimeRace
Saturday, August 34:35 a.m. ETMen's 100m preliminary round
Saturday, August 35:55 a.m. ETMen's 100m round 1
Sunday, August 42:05 p.m. ETMen's 100m semi-final
Sunday, August 43:50 p.m. ETMen's 100m final

The men's 100m preliminaries will stream here.

Men's 200m

DateTimeRace
Monday, August 51:55 p.m. ETMen's 200m round 1
Tuesday, August 66:30 a.m. ETMen's 200m repechage round
(if needed)
Wednesday, August 72:02 p.m. ETMen's 200m semi-final
Thursday, August 82:30 p.m. ETMen's 200m final

Men's 4x100m relay

DateTimeRace
Thursday, August 85:35 a.m. ETMen's 4x100 relay round 1
Friday, August 91:47 p.m. ETMen's 4x100 relay final

How to watch Noah Lyles race at the Olympics

All of Noah Lyles' medal races will broadcast live on Peacock and nbcolympics.com.

Lyles' races will also be shown either live or on replay in primetime on NBC.

Who holds the Olympic record in the men's 100m?

Usain Bolt holds the Olympic record time of 9.63 seconds, set in the 2012 London Games.

What is Noah Lyles' best time in the 100m?

Noah Lyles' personal best in the 100m is 9.81 seconds.

Where is Noah Lyles from?

Lyles is originally from Alexandria, Virginia and currently resides in Clermont, Florida.

