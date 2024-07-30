What to watch at the Olympics on Tuesday: Full schedule of medal events for Day 4

The U.S. women's gymnastics team is going for gold in Paris on Tuesday in what is the premiere event to watch at the Olympics on Day 4.

A total of 12 medal events are happening in Paris Tuesday, the fewest of any day at the Olympics this summer. The men's and women's gold medal surfing events will also take place, but in Tahiti, live in primetime.

In addition to the medal events, the U.S. women's rugby team will take on New Zealand in a semi-final match at 9:30 a.m. ET aiming to move onto the gold medal game.

Coco Gauff will play a third-round singles tennis match at 6 a.m. on the main court at Roland Garros. The USMNT will play Guinea in its final match of the group sage at 1 p.m.

All events will air live on Peacock and nbcolympics.com.