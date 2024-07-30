2024 Paris Olympics

What to watch at the Olympics on Tuesday: Full schedule of medal events for Day 4

Women's gymnastics and the women's rugby tournament are some of the top events to keep an eye on Tuesday

By NBC New York Staff

The U.S. women's gymnastics team is going for gold in Paris on Tuesday in what is the premiere event to watch at the Olympics on Day 4.

A total of 12 medal events are happening in Paris Tuesday, the fewest of any day at the Olympics this summer. The men's and women's gold medal surfing events will also take place, but in Tahiti, live in primetime.

In addition to the medal events, the U.S. women's rugby team will take on New Zealand in a semi-final match at 9:30 a.m. ET aiming to move onto the gold medal game.

Coco Gauff will play a third-round singles tennis match at 6 a.m. on the main court at Roland Garros. The USMNT will play Guinea in its final match of the group sage at 1 p.m.

All events will air live on Peacock and nbcolympics.com.

TIME (ET)EVENTLIVE TVSTREAMING / LINK
2:00 a.m.Triathlon – Men's EventUSAPeacock or at link here
3:30 a.m.Shooting – Mixed Team Air PistolNone scheduledPeacock or at link here
7:30 a.m.Table Tennis – Mixed DoublesNone scheduledPeacock or at link here
9:30 a.m.Shooting – Men's TrapNone scheduledPeacock or at link here
11:18 a.m.Judo – Men’s Half Middleweight (81 kg/178 lbs.) None scheduledPeacock or at link here
11:49 a.m.Judo – Women’s Half Middleweight (63 kg/139 lbs.)None scheduledPeacock or at link here
12:15 p.m.Gymnastics – Women's Team CompetitionNBCPeacock or at link here
1:00 p.m.Rugby – Women's TournamentE!Peacock or at link here
1:30 p.m.Fencing – Women's Team EpeeNone scheduledPeacock or at link here
2:56 p.m.Swimming – Women's 100m BackstrokeNBCPeacock or at link here
3:02 p.m.Swimming – Men's 800m FreestyleNBCPeacock or at link here
4:01 p.m.Swimming – Men's 800m FreestyleNBCPeacock or at link here
10:15 p.m.Surfing - Men's and Women's EventNBCPeacock or at link here
2024 Paris Olympics
