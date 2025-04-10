What to Know
- A helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront Thursday
- A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.
- Six people, three adults and three children, were pulled from the water and pronounced dead a short time later, Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.
- There are not believed to have been others on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.
- At least some of the victims, officials from New York and New Jersey have said, were family members visiting from Spain.
- Three law enforcement sources say the helicopter is believed to have been a tour charter flying along the Hudson at the time of the crash. A cause is under investigation.
