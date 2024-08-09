U.S. men's volleyball team wins bronze medal after final match against Italy

The U.S. men's volleyball team won the bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics after beating Italy on Friday in their final match in Paris.

The United States won in straight sets (3-0) with a total score of 81-75 over Italy. The match was as close as the total score would suggest. Each set was just decided by the minimum two points and neither team ever led by more than three points in the first two sets.

USA's Aaron Russell led scoring for the team with 15 points, 24 attacks, and 10 blocks. Torey DeFalco had 12 points, 32 attacks, and 6 blocks.

This is the U.S. men's first medal in volleyball at the Olympics since a bronze in Rio in 2016, eight years ago.

Congratulations to @teamusa's men's volleyball team @usavolleyball, who took home bronze in a sweep against Italy! This is Team USA's first medal in this event in eight years, with their last medal being a bronze in Rio.



📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/jEH0CMqMrG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 9, 2024

DEFALCO FOR THE WIN.



Team USA sweeps Italy to take bronze in Paris. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/kINeVU8xxo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

The United States lost to Poland 3-2 in the semifinals after beating Brazil 3-1 in the quarters.

Defending champ and host country France will play top-ranked Poland in the gold medal match on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

The U.S. women's volleyball team will play in the gold medal match on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 7 a.m. Their competition? Also Italy.

The women's volleyball team has a chance at a fifth-straight Olympics medal for Team USA in the sport.

When are the women's volleyball finals?

The women's volleyball bronze medal match will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

The women's volleyball gold medal match takes place Sunday, Aug. 11 at 7 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the women's volleyball final?

The women's volleyball gold medal match will air live on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, Aug. 11.