Live updates: President Trump set to announce new round of tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump
What to Know

  • President Donald Trump is expected to roll out the largest set of new trade barriers in generations Wednesday, calling it "Liberation Day."
  • Tariffs raise the cost of doing business outside the United States. 
  • Trump administration officials have argued that the higher costs from tariffs are worth it for the increase in manufacturing jobs that would be created over the long-term.

President Donald Trump is set to announce a sweeping plan Wednesday to place tariffs on potentially trillions of dollars’ worth of goods imported into the United States. Follow along for live updates.

