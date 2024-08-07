U.S. women's basketball team to moves onto Olympics semifinals in quest for eighth straight gold

The U.S. women's basketball team is two wins away from its eighth straight gold medal after defeating Nigeria 88-73 in the quarterfinal round Wednesday in Paris.

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson led the way with 20 points for the United States. Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young scored 15 and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart scored 13. All 12 players on the team had a score.

The United States led the game from the start, shooting 54% from the field and 79% in the paint. Team USA outrebounded Nigeria 44-28. The U.S. led in assists too earning 31 to Nigeria's 17.

France and Belgium will play in the other semifinal game Friday. The winner will take on the winner of the USA-Australia game for the chance at the gold medal on Sunday.

Team USA's LeBron James, Devin Booker and Michael Phelps were among the celebrities in attendance to watch the quarterfinal game.

Getty Images LeBron James of USA looks on during the Women's Basketball Quarterfinal match between Nigeria and United State on Day 12 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 7, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Getty Images Michael Phelps and Devin Booker of USA looks on during the Women's Basketball Quarterfinal match between Nigeria and United State on Day 12 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 7, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

When does the Team USA women's basketball team play in the semifinals? When are the women's basketball semifinals?

The women's basketball semifinals at the Paris Olympics are on Friday, Aug. 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

The women's basketball bronze medal game will be Sunday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 a.m. ET.

The women's basketball gold medal game will be Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch the women's basketball semifinals

The U.S. women's basketball semifinal game against Australia on Friday will air live on USA network, Peacock and stream live on nbcolympics.com.