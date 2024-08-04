2024 Paris Olympics

What US runners are in the 100 meter final? See full start list

By Tom Shea

Who will be crowned the world's fastest man? Three Americans are hoping to earn that title at the Paris Olympics.

The starting list for the men's 100 meter race on Sunday is set, and the top four contenders — which includes two members of Team USA — are separated by just four hundredths of a second.

Jamaica's Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville had the fastest two times in the semifinals, finishing at 9.80 and 9.81 in their respective heats.

But right behind them are two Americans. Noah Lyles finished with the third-fastest time at 9.83, while Fred Kerley qualified with a semifinal time of 9.84.

They will joined by Team USA teammate Kenny Bednarek, who was the final qualifier for the race. He did not automatically move on after finishing fourth in his semifinal, but both he and third-place finisher Marcell Jacobs reached the final after posting the fastest two times outside of the automatic qualifiers.

Here is a list of the starters in the race and their times:

CountryNameSemifinal time (in seconds)
JamaicaKishane Thompson9.80
JamaicaOblique Seville9.81
USANoah Lyles9.83
USAFred Kerley9.84
South AfricaAkani Simbine9.87
BotswanaLetsile Tebogo9.91
ItalyMarcell Jacobs9.92
USAKenny Bednarek9.93

Watch the epic final from Stade de France here.

When is the men's 100m final?

The men's 100m final is scheduled to start at 3:50 EST, or just before 10 p.m. in Paris.

