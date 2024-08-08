U.S.-based Ugandan sprinter rocks SpongeBob and the Minions socks at Paris Olympics

Olympic fans can't wait to see what Tarsis Orogot wears next after he sported colorful socks in the first 200m race and at the semifinal.

Orogot, a student athlete on the University of Alabama's track & field team, caught spectators' eyes on Monday during the second heat of the hotly contested race with his pair of SpongeBob Squarepants socks. The bright yellow Nickelodeon character was with him as he sprinted and qualified for the semifinal.

At the men's 200m semifinal on Wednesday, the 21-year-old didn't disappoint and showed up to the track with a pair of the Minions socks. The creatures from well-loved animated films even had their goggles and arms sticking out from the socks.

Those little arms were swinging as Orogot raced down the track. Unfortunately, his time of 20.64 seconds was not enough to send him to the final.

Perhaps he will still show up in another pair of fun socks to watch the competition.

Whaaaaat!? Uganda’s Orogot

The 2024 Paris Olympics isn't the first time Orogot is seen with his signature socks. In another race, he wore the SpongeBob sock before on one side, and Patrick Star on the other. On his Instagram, there are photos and videos of him wearing Iron Man socks, Sonic the Hedgehog socks and even Cookie Monster socks.

The men's 200m final is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET from the Stade de France in Paris.

Team USA's Noah Lyles will try to be the first American man to win the men's 200m since Shawn Crawford in 2004. Lyles would be in good company to win both the 100m and 200m at the same Olympics. The last man to do it was Usain Bolt in 2016 in Rio.