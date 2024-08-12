Simone Biles wants you to watch the Paris 2024 Paralympics, here's how

Simone Biles is accepting American wheelchair rugby player Chuck Aoki's invitation to party at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

As the Paris Olympics started to wrap up, Aoki posted a video on his Instagram to remind fans that they have a few weeks of rest before the Paralympic Games kick off on Aug. 28. In the video with over 3 million views, the two-time medalist said being a Paralympic athlete at the Olympics is "wild", comparing the Olympics a fun party with all his friends, and he wanted to keep the energy going with Paralympic athletes as well.

"In the back of your mind, remember, well I've got my party in two weeks, I hope everyone remembers," Aoki said in his reel. "I hope everyone at this party knows they're invited to my party. And if they had a good time at this party, they're gonna have a good time at my party too."

He ended the video urging people to share his message: "Make sure you send this to someone because, you know, invitations can get lost in the mail sometimes. Let's go."

One of the people who got the invite was gymnastics G.O.A.T. Biles commented on the video with three clapping emojis and three confetti emojis.

In a recent video posted by Team USA, Biles amplified the message, saying "Hey guys, be sure to tune into the Paralympics because it's not over yet. They're just getting started, and good luck."

Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony is set for Wednesday, Aug. 28, with competition getting underway on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Over 11 days, an expected 4,400 elite athletes will compete for their place in Paralympic history.

A total of 549 events will be held across 22 sports, with medals awarded on each day of the Paralympic Games.

Athletes will put their training to the test in sports including swimming, track & field, cycling, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, soccer (5-a-side), equestrian, judo, triathlon, rowing and many more.

Paralympian Ezra Frech gives us his "Paralympics 101" and details four things to keep in mind as you watch the Paris Games.

How to watch the 2024 Paralympics?

You can stream all the 2024 Paralympics action from Paris live on Peacock.

The first Paris 2024 Paralympic champions will be named on the track at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome on Aug. 29, where the events will begin at 11 a.m.

Not a day of the Paralympic Games will go by without medals awarded.

What to watch at the Paralympic Games

The competition kicks off the day after the opening ceremony, with 11 Paralympic sports on display including wheelchair rugby where Team USA eyes revenge over Great Britain after losing gold in Tokyo.

The day one fun will continue under the spectacular dome of the Grand Palais, with the first para taekwondo finals, while the first para swimming finals will take place at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre.

Blind football competition will begin on Friday, Aug. 30, in the most quintessentially Parisian of locations, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Tara Davis-Woodhall & Hunter Woodhall: Olympic Power Couple

One athlete fans will be keeping an eye on is Paralympic sprinter Hunter Woodhall.

His wife, Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall, won the gold medal in the women’s long jump event at the Paris Olympics and his reaction to her win captured the internet's heart.

Heartwarming reaction from Hunter Woodhall as his wife Tara Davis wins a Paris 2024 Olympic 🥇 medal in the women’s long jump.



Davis-Woodhall will surely be there to support him back at the Paralympic Games.

The athletes, both 25, first met in 2017 when they attended the same track meet in Idaho. Woodhall, who was living in Utah, and Davis-Woodhall who was residing in California, both found each other attractive from the jump, the couple shared in a 2018 YouTube video.

The couple share their lives on their YouTube channel "Tara and Hunter," and fans are eagerly waiting for the latest updates.

The 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony is set for Sunday, Sept. 8.