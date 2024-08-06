Simone Biles teases possible 2028 Olympics appearance with ‘home turf' comment

Fresh off a “Redemption Tour” that awarded her three gold medals and silver hardware, Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, may not be ready to retire yet.

Asked by Hoda Kotb on "TODAY" Tuesday whether she'd be game for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Biles offered what may be her least coy answer to that question so far.

"You never say never," Bile, said. "The next Olympics is on home turf, so you never know."

The comment had Kotb sit back on the couch, surprised, and say, "What did you just say?"

She'd be 31. At 27, she was already the oldest American Olympics to qualify for the Paris Olympics since 1952.

It didn't slow her down. Biles won gold for the individual all-around and helped clinch gold for the USA in the women's team all-around. She also earned gold in the individual vault event, cementing her legacy as the G.O.A.T. Some were disappointed by a fall on beam that cost her the podium in that event, and two missteps that may have cost her the gold on the floor, but Biles says she's pleased with the results.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics, but in the sport,” the 11-time Olympic medalist said Monday. “So I can’t be mad at the performances. ... Competing then walking away with four medals. I’m not mad about it.”

On Tuesday, she called the experience "bittersweet" and the journey through her third Olympics long. She said she finally let the tears flow when she returned to the Olympic Village after her final events on Monday.

"I knew it was going to happen!" Biles says teammate Jordan Chiles said in response.

Now, Biles says, she plans to relax.

Biles' 11 career medals at the Games (seven gold, two silver, two bronze) ties Czechoslovakia’s Vera Caslavska for the second-most by a female gymnast in Olympic history.

Here's a list of Simone Biles' medals