Here's how Simone Biles did on the final day of women's gymnastics competition at the 2024 Olympics

The final day of competition at the 2024 Olympics was one of mixed results for the greatest American gymnast of all time. Simone Biles was able to win a silver in the floor final but missing the podium in the balance beam final.

Biles faced tough competition but ended the women's gymnastics competition in Paris with a smile and a medal, taking that silver in floor after earlier finishing balance beam without a medal.

Even if she didn't get a gold medal on Monday, she still is leaving Paris with four new medals and 11 total. She earned four in Paris, two in Tokyo, and five in Rio.

How did Simone Biles do in the balance beam final?

Simone Biles scored a 13.100 with a difficulty score of 6.200, an execution score of 7.200, and a penalty of -0.3. Simone fell off the beam during her routine, which significantly impacted her score.

Difficulty score 6.200 Execution Score 7.200 Penalty/Deducations -0.3 Total 13.100

These were the final scores for the women's artistic gymnastics balance beam finals:

Alice D'Amato (Italy): 14.366

Yaqin Zhou (China): 14.100

Manila Esposito (Romania): 14.000

Rebeca Andrade (Brazil): 13.933

Suni Lee (United States): 13.100

Simone Biles (United States): 13.100

Julia Soares (Brazil): 12.333

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea (Romania): 11.733

How did Simone Biles do in the floor final 2024?

Simone Biles scored a 14.133 with a difficulty score of 6.900, an execution score of 7.833, and a penalty of -0.6. Simone stepped outside the competing mat at one point costing her the 0.6 deduction.

Difficulty score 6.900 Execution Score 7.833 Penalty/Deducations -0.6 Total 14.133

These were the final scores for the women's artistic gymnastics floor exercise finals:

Rebeca Andrade (Brazil): 14.166

Simone Biles (United States): 14.133

Jordan Chiles (United States): 13.766

Ana Barbosu (Romania): 13.700

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea (Romania): 13.700

Alice D'Amato (Italy): 13.600

Rina Kishi (Japan): 13.166

Yushan Ou (China): 13.000

Manila Esposito (Italy): 12.133

How many medals does Simone Biles have?

Simone Biles has a total of 11 Olympic medals: 7 gold, 2 silvers and 2 bronze.

At the Paris Olympics, Biles picked up three gold medals in the vault, all-around and team events, and a silver in the floor exercise. She missed out on a medal on the balance beam.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Simone won a silver in the team event and a bronze on the balance beam.

At the Rio Olympics, Biles won five gold: team, all-around, vault, balance beam and floor.

Here's a list of Simone Biles' medals