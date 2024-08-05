Simone Biles, Suni Lee miss the balance beam podium after falling during their routines at the Olympics

Simone Biles missed a medal in the balance beam final on Monday at the Olympics in Paris after falling off the beam during her routine leaving the star gymnast appearing visibly disappointed.

Biles scored a 13.100 and came in fifth overall in the final. Her Olympic medal total will remain at 10 as she heads into the last event of the Paris Olympics, the floor exercise, where she is considered a favorite for gold.

Biles won bronze on the balance beam in both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Her teammate, Suni Lee (13.100), also did not medal after falling during her routine.

Lee, who has six total Olympic medals, including two on uneven bars, has never won an individual balance beam medal. The balance beam was her final event of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she picked up three more medals in a triumphant meet.

Italy's Alice D'Amato won the gold with a score of 14.366. China's Yaqin Zhou took the silver with a score of 14.100 and Italy's Manila Esposito took the bronze coming in at 14.000. This was Italy's first-ever Olympic gold medal in a balance beam final since 1912. D'Amato has earned two medals in Paris, also winning a silver in the team event earlier.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who won the balance beam gold in the Tokyo Olympics, failed to medal in Paris.

In qualifying Zhou (14.866) finished first, followed by Biles and then Andrade (14.500). Lee came in fourth in qualifying with a score of 14.033.

Biles will join teammate Jordan Chiles in the floor exercise final at 8:23 a.m. ET, which you can watch live on E!, Peacock, or stream here. Chiles had competed in qualifying for the women's balance beam final, but did not qualify.

Here's how Simone Biles scored in the balance beam final

Simone Biles scored a 13.100 with a difficulty score of 6.200, an execution score of 7.200, and a penalty of -0.3. Simone fell off the beam during her routine, which significantly impacted her score.

Here's how Suni Lee scored in the balance beam final

Suni Lee scored a 13.100 with a difficulty score of 6.200 and an execution score of 6.900. Unfortunately, Lee fell off the beam during her routine, which cost her in the execution score.

Here were the final balance beam scores at the 2024 Olympics

These were the final scores for the women's artistic gymnastics balance beam finals:

Alice D'Amato (Italy): 14.366

Yaqin Zhou (China): 14.100

Manila Esposito (Romania): 14.000

Rebeca Andrade (Brazil): 13.933

Suni Lee (United States): 13.100

Simone Biles (United States): 13.100

Julia Soares (Brazil): 12.333

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea (Romania): 11.733

How many medals does Simone Biles have?

Simone Biles has a total of 10 Olympic medals: 7 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

At the Paris Olympics, Biles has picked up three gold medals in the vault, all-around and team events.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Simone won a silver in the team event and a bronze on the balance beam.

At the Rio Olympics, Biles won five gold: team, all-around, vault, balance beam and floor.

What events does Simone Biles have left to compete in?

Here is the finals schedule for the U.S. women's gymnastics star based on qualifications:

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles qualified for the floor exercise finals.

Watch highlights of Simone Biles' floor routine during the women's team competition at the Paris Olympics.

Here's a list of Simone Biles' medals

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - Vault

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - All-around

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - Team

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Silver - Team

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Bronze - Balance beam

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Floor

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Balance beam

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Vault

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - All-around

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Team

How many Olympic medals does Suni Lee have?

Suni Lee has six Olympic medals: two gold, a silver, and three bronze medals across the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

Here are the medals Suni has earned:

2024 Paris Olympics - Bronze - Uneven bars

2024 Paris Olympics - Bronze - All-around

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - Team

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Bronze - Uneven bars

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Gold - All-around

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Silver - Team

Which American women gymnasts have the most medals?

Simone Biles has the most medals of any female American gymnast with 10.

Shannon Miller has seven Olympic medals.

Suni Lee and Aly Raisman both have six Olympic medals.

When are the remaining gymnastics events?

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

What TV channel can I watch Simone Biles and the U.S. women's gymnastics team?

Most of the gymnastics events will air live on NBC and Peacock. Some will also air on E!. If you miss the live airing of the event, most, if not all, will reair each night in Primetime in Paris on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, except Sundays when coverage starts at 7 p.m.

What events did Team USA women's gymnastics qualify for?