Dominican Republic

NYC mayor orders flags lowered ahead of Dominican Republic trip to honor nightclub victims

The death toll from Tuesday's nightclub roof collapse has risen once again: 225 people were confirmed dead Friday while another 189 have been rescued from the rubble

By Melissa Colorado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens gathered in Manhattan's Inwood neighborhood late Friday to pray for and honor the hundreds of lives taken in this week's deadly roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

Under a sprawling tent in Quisqueya Plaza, grief and national pride were at the core of a prayer vigil for the victims; hundreds recited the country's national anthem, led by DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

"Everybody hurts, everybody is Dominican today," Susana Osorio, a vigil organizer, said. "We need a hug. If we need to cry, we're going to cry together."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"It's like 9/11 for the Dominican Republic," Bronx resident Carlos Liranco said.

The Jet Set nightclub was a nightlife staple in Santo Domingo, known for its live music concerts. Legendary merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was belting his classics Tuesday night, is among the dead. Perez was laid to rest on Thursday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We wanted to say a prayer, hug somebody today so they could feel that we're pulling behind them, we're right next to them," Congressman Adriano Espaillat said.

Mayor Eric Adams was among the vigil's attendees, who appeared to pay his respects and share the news that he would be leaving for the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Some in attendance, protested his presence.

Local

Sean "Diddy" Combs 1 hour ago

Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy' Combs want jurors at trial questioned about sex, drugs and violence

Hudson River helicopter crash 21 hours ago

A look at past chopper crashes in NYC as the NTSB takes over investigation

"You took your picture, get outta here," one heckler yelled.

The following morning, Adams said the City would lower all flags "as we stand in solidarity with our Dominican community."

This article tagged under:

Dominican RepublicNew York City
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us