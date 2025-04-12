NYC mayor orders flags lowered ahead of Dominican Republic trip to honor nightclub victims

Dozens gathered in Manhattan's Inwood neighborhood late Friday to pray for and honor the hundreds of lives taken in this week's deadly roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

Under a sprawling tent in Quisqueya Plaza, grief and national pride were at the core of a prayer vigil for the victims; hundreds recited the country's national anthem, led by DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

"Everybody hurts, everybody is Dominican today," Susana Osorio, a vigil organizer, said. "We need a hug. If we need to cry, we're going to cry together."

"It's like 9/11 for the Dominican Republic," Bronx resident Carlos Liranco said.

The Jet Set nightclub was a nightlife staple in Santo Domingo, known for its live music concerts. Legendary merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was belting his classics Tuesday night, is among the dead. Perez was laid to rest on Thursday.

"We wanted to say a prayer, hug somebody today so they could feel that we're pulling behind them, we're right next to them," Congressman Adriano Espaillat said.

Mayor Eric Adams was among the vigil's attendees, who appeared to pay his respects and share the news that he would be leaving for the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Some in attendance, protested his presence.

"You took your picture, get outta here," one heckler yelled.

New Yorkers, this weekend we're lowering all flags at City Hall and other buildings across the city as we stand in solidarity with our Dominican community.



We continue to mourn the more than 200 people killed in the tragic roof collapse in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/bbznwdGHhP — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 12, 2025

