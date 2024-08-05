Simone Biles' husband shades judges over silly deduction on balance beam

There was something slightly off about Simone Biles' final floor routine.

The G.O.A.T. had just completed a series of tumbling passes that would eventually earn her a silver medal when she stepped off the mat with her arms still extended straight up into the air.

Biles was seemingly performing an extended salute to the judges after receiving a deduction in the balance beam final only hours earlier.

Her balance beam final proved frustrating. After falling off the beam, Biles hopped back onto the beam and finished her routine to land in fifth place. Then she saluted the judges, albeit briefly, and stepped down from the apparatus.

The judges, apparently, found the salute insufficient and deducted three tenths from her score.

Fast forward two hours later to her next performance on the floor exercise, Biles made a show of holding her salute for an extra long period. She even held it while she walked back to the sideline.

Biles' husband Jonathan Owens acknowledged the effort in his continued support of her during these Games.

"Making sure they don’t miss it this time!!!!! I love you so much baby, so proud," the NFL star said in a post to X.

Making sure they don’t miss it this time!!!!! 😂❤️ I love you so much baby, so proud 🤞🏽 https://t.co/MFz9SfGHWp — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) August 5, 2024

Biles faced tough competition but ended the women's gymnastics competition in Paris with a smile and a medal, taking that silver in floor after earlier finishing balance beam without a medal.

Even if she didn't get a gold medal on Monday, she still is leaving Paris with four new medals and 11 total. She earned four in Paris, two in Tokyo, and five in Rio.