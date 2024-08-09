Sha'Carri Richardson wins first gold medal as part of USA's 4x100m relay final

Team USA sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, after a long wait, has her first Olympics gold medal.

After not being able to compete in Tokyo three years ago, Richardson had to hold on even longer than anticipated before being able to race for an Olympic medal. This week, she's proven she's one of the best in the world.

Just days after racing to a silver medal in the 100-meter finals, Richardson now has a gold medal to add to her deserved collection.

Richardson was a part of the U.S. women's 4x100m relay team that finished in first place. The team of Melissa Jefferson, TeeTee Terry, Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson took gold in Friday's final with a time of 41.78. It was a season-best time.

Richardson was the anchor for Team USA, racing across the finish line to secure the gold. The final handoff from Thomas to Richardson wasn't the cleanest, but the 100m silver medalist sprinted to victory in the final stretch.

Great Britain finished with the silver with a time of 41.85 seconds and Germany finished with the bronze after crossing the finish line with a time of 41.97 seconds.

Richardson was also responsible for helping the team in the first round after she was handed the button several lengths behind, but saved the U.S. team on the anchor leg

Aug 9, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Sha'carri Richardson (USA) looks towards Daryll Neita (GBR) in the women's 4x100m relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. took silver in Tokyo in the women's 4x100 after earning gold in 2012 and 2016.

Richardson did not compete in the 200m after finishing fourth in qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials, one spot out of a competition spot.

She is done with events in Paris as we hope she looks ahead to 2028.

Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson made her Olympic debut, winning her heat of the women’s 100m and qualified for the semifinals on Saturday.