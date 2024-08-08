Rai Benjamin to run for 400m hurdles gold on Friday

Team USA's Rai Benjamin will be running for the gold medal in the men's 400m hurdles final on Friday at the Paris Olympics. A gold would bring Benjamin his first individual Olympic gold medal.

Benjamin, the Tokyo silver medalist in the event, tied for the second-best time in the semifinals with a time of 47.85 seconds. Only Norway's Karseten Warholm (47.67seconds) had a better time. Benjamin tied with France's Clement Ducos.

Warholm, 28, has the world and Olympic record time of 45.94 seconds set in the Tokyo Olympics, and was the first athlete to complete the event in under 46 seconds.

Benjamin has a personal best time of 46.17 seconds and a season best time of 46.46 seconds. His 46.17 seconds set an American record for the event.

Brazil's Alison dos Santos, 24, is also expected to contend for the podium.

Warholm, Benjamin, and dos Santos are considered the "Big Three" in the 400m hurdles and have developed quite a rivalry in the event.

When are the men's 400m hurdles finals?

The men's 400m hurdles final is on Friday, Aug. 9 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch the men's 400m hurdles final

The men's 400m hurdles will be shown live on Peacock and stream on NBCOlympics.com. The final will replay on NBC's Primetime in Paris beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

Getty Images 05 August 2024, France, Saint-Denis: Olympics, Paris 2024, Athletics, Stade de France, 400 m hurdles, men, preliminary heats, Rai Benjamin from the USA in action. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

How old is Rai Benjamin?

Rai Benjamin is 27 and celebrated his birthday on July 27 during the Paris Olympics.

Where does Rai Benjamin live?

Rai Benjamin was born in the Bronx and lists Mount Vernon, New York as his hometown. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California.