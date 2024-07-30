Amazing photos from Simone Biles competing in the women's artistic gymnastics team event

It was a gold-medal performance that put the exclamation point on Team USA's redemption tour.

Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera won gold in the women's gymnastics team event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Did Simone Biles win gold?

Simone Biles and the U.S. women's gymnastics team found redemption winning gold in the team event in the Paris Olympics.

After a dominant performance in qualifying, Biles was once again sensational as she led her team to the gold medal in the women's team competition. Here's a breakdown of her scores:

Vault: 14.900 (5.600 in difficulty, 9.300 in execution)

Uneven bars: 14.400 (6.200 in difficulty, 8.200 in execution)

Floor: 14.666

Beam: 14.366 (6.400 in difficulty, 7.966 in execution)

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Biles clinched the gold with a dazzling performance in the final floor exercise, which put the U.S. (171.296) well ahead of silver-medalist Italy (165.494) and bronze-medalist Brazil (164.497).

Here are some beautiful and cool photos from her gold medal-winning performance.

Getty Images US' Simone Biles competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - US' Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

30 July 2024, France, Versailles: Olympia, Paris 2024, gymnastics, team, women, final, floor, Simone Biles from the USA gymnastics. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

US' Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - US' Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images