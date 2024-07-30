Amazing photos from Simone Biles competing in the women's artistic gymnastics team event

It was a gold-medal performance that put the exclamation point on Team USA's redemption tour.
Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera won gold in the women's gymnastics team event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
Simone Biles and the U.S. women's gymnastics team found redemption winning gold in the team event in the Paris Olympics.
After a dominant performance in qualifying, Biles was once again sensational as she led her team to the gold medal in the women's team competition. Here's a breakdown of her scores:
- Vault: 14.900 (5.600 in difficulty, 9.300 in execution)
- Uneven bars: 14.400 (6.200 in difficulty, 8.200 in execution)
- Floor: 14.666
- Beam: 14.366 (6.400 in difficulty, 7.966 in execution)
Biles clinched the gold with a dazzling performance in the final floor exercise, which put the U.S. (171.296) well ahead of silver-medalist Italy (165.494) and bronze-medalist Brazil (164.497).
Here are some beautiful and cool photos from her gold medal-winning performance.