See the photos showing Noah Lyles cross finish line .005 seconds ahead to win 100m final

It doesn't get much closer than this.

Team USA's Noah Lyles won the men's 100m final on Sunday, earning the title of "World's Fastest Man" — though it wasn't by much.

Lyles crossed the finish line with a time of 9.79, a new personal best for the 27-year-old. That was just five-thousandths of a second faster than the silver medal winner, Jamaica's Kishane Thompson. American Fred Kerley finished third, with a time of 9.82, also a personal best.

Watching the race in real time, it was nearly impossible to tell for certain who the winner was immediately after. It actually appeared that Thompson may have just eked out a victory, but after a photo review, it was determined that Lyles did indeed cross first.

Take a look at the pictures to see just how close the race was, almost giving a new definition to the term "photo finish."

