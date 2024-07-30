PHOTOS: Natalie Portman, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Spike Lee among celebrities cheering on Simone Biles and Team USA

The hottest ticket in town at the Paris Olympics is women's gymnastics and the chance to see Simone Biles and Team USA compete for gold.

Some of the celebrities spotted in the crowd on Tuesday for the team final were: Biles' husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens, tennis star and Olympian Serena Williams, actress Natalie Portman, director and noted New York sports fan Spike Lee, singer Keith Urban, actress Nicole Kidman, philanthropist Bill Gates, and the most-decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.

NBC TODAY co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were also spotted cheering on Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles.

Simone's parents and husband Jonathan Owens

Serena Williams

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Spike Lee

Natalie Portman

Jordan Chiles is putting on a show and the stars are loving it!



📺NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/pcs38zgmlX — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) July 30, 2024

Bill Gates

Michael Phelps

One GOAT watching another.



Michael Phelps is LOVING Simone Biles at the #ParisOlympics.



📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/3yheZKP2sp — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 30, 2024

At the qualifying event on Sunday, Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, and Jessica Chastain were all in attendance.

No doubt, the individual all-around competition on Thursday will continue the trend.

When will USA women's gymnastics compete?

Tuesday, July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock.

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begin at 6:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.