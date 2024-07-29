2024 Paris Olympics

They stuck it! Watch the men's gymnastics team land a medal shocker

The USA men's gymnastics team snagged its first medal in the team event since 2008

By NBC New York Staff

A team of mostly Olympic newcomers broke a 16-year dry spell to bring home a bronze medal in the men's gymnastics team final on Monday.

Team USA has not stepped onto the podium for a team medal since the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

This year's team is largely made up of Olympics rookies. The one exception is Brody Malone, who competed in Tokyo in 2021. Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Frederick Richard round out the rest of the team.

The American men weren't exactly favored to medal in Paris. Following the qualifying events, they were expected to compete for bronze, but bringing the medal home was not a guarantee. Spoiler: they didn't let that stop them.

Starting from their first rotation, the men came out swinging (literally) and delivered strong performances on every event. They stayed in medal contention in nearly every rotation.

Going into the sixth and last rotation, the U.S. men narrowly trailed Japan. A thrilling couple of performances on the pommel horse landed the men in third and broke a medal drought dating back to 2008.

Take a look at some of the highlights from their medal-winning performance:

Asher Hong on vault

Brody Malone on rings

Frederick Richard on uneven bars

Brody Malone on high bar

Frederick Richard on floor

Stephen Nedoroscik on pommel horse

