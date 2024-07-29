They stuck it! Watch the men's gymnastics team land a medal shocker

A team of mostly Olympic newcomers broke a 16-year dry spell to bring home a bronze medal in the men's gymnastics team final on Monday.

Team USA has not stepped onto the podium for a team medal since the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

This year's team is largely made up of Olympics rookies. The one exception is Brody Malone, who competed in Tokyo in 2021. Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Frederick Richard round out the rest of the team.

The American men weren't exactly favored to medal in Paris. Following the qualifying events, they were expected to compete for bronze, but bringing the medal home was not a guarantee. Spoiler: they didn't let that stop them.

Starting from their first rotation, the men came out swinging (literally) and delivered strong performances on every event. They stayed in medal contention in nearly every rotation.

Going into the sixth and last rotation, the U.S. men narrowly trailed Japan. A thrilling couple of performances on the pommel horse landed the men in third and broke a medal drought dating back to 2008.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Take a look at some of the highlights from their medal-winning performance:

Asher Hong on vault

Asher Hong is bringing the ENERGY in Paris after his vault. 😤 #ParisOlympics



📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/6WJ5FAT7NK — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

Brody Malone on rings

Brody Malone finishes strong on rings to open up the men’s gymnastics team final. 💪 #ParisOlympics



📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/LeZlBvuPgy — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

Frederick Richard on uneven bars

Frederick Richard and Team USA are putting in work in Paris! #ParisOlympics



📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/L4Io4rjZD2 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

Brody Malone on high bar

What a high bar routine from Brody Malone! 😲 #ParisOlympics



📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/hXwvzJFeAw — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

Frederick Richard on floor

FREDERICK. FLIPS.



A MONSTER finish on floor at the #ParisOlympics.



📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/IoBGGg4Ddh — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

Stephen Nedoroscik on pommel horse