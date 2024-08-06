Olympic medal count tracker: See the leaderboard as Team USA racks up more golds

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!
For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.
When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans. China had maintained a lead in golds for much of the first week, but the U.S. has caught up with them early.
So which country is leading in medals as of the 11th day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count.
Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. ET
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Paris Summer Olympics 2024
The U.S. is actually ahead of its pace from the Tokyo Olympics, where they had earned 73 medals through 11 days of competition.
Of the 86 total medals won by Team USA thus far, 48 have been by women and 32 have been by men. The U.S. has also earned five medals in mixed competitions, and one open medal.
Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:
|DATE
|SPORT
|EVENT
|ATHLETE(S)
|🥇GOLD (24)
|Aug. 6
|Wrestling
|Women Freestyle 68kg
|Amit Elor
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Men 1500m
|Cole Hocker
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Women 200m
|Gabby Thomas
|Aug. 5
|Surfing
|Women
|Carolina Marks
|Aug. 5
|Track and Field
|Women discus throw
|Valerie Allman
|Aug. 4
|Track and Field
|Men 100m
|Noah Lyles
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Women 4x100m medley relay
|Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Men 1500m freestyle
|Bobby Finke
|Aug. 4
|Golf
|Men individual
|Scottie Scheffler
|Aug. 4
|Cycling
|Women road race
|Kristen Faulkner
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Mixed 4x100m relay
|Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 800m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Men shotput
|Ryan Crouser
|Aug. 3
|Shooting
|Men skeet
|Vincent Hancock
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Women vault
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 1
|Fencing
|Women team foil
|Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 200m breaststroke
|Kate Douglass
|Aug. 1
|Gymnastics
|Women all-around
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 1
|Rowing
|Men four
|Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
|July 31
|Swimming
|Women 1500m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|July 30
|Gymnastics
|Women Team
|Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
|July 28
|Fencing
|Women individual foil
|Lee Kiefer
|July 28
|Swimming
|Women 100m butterfly
|Torri Huske
|July 27
|Swimming
|Men 4x100m freestyle
|Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
|🥈SILVER (31)
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Women hammer throw
|Ennette Nneka Echikunwoke
|Aug. 5
|Track and Field
|Men pole vault
|Sam Kendricks
|Aug. 5
|Triathlon
|Mixed relay
|Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
|Aug. 5
|Shooting
|Mixed team skeet
|Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock
|Aug. 5
|Gymnastics
|Women floor exercise
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Men 4x100m medley relay
|Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
|Aug. 4
|Archery
|Men individual
|Brady Ellison
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women 100m
|Sha'Carri Richardson
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Men shotput
|Joe Kovacs
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 200m individual medley
|Kate Douglass
|Aug. 3
|Shooting
|Men skeet
|Conner Lynn Prince
|Aug. 3
|Tennis
|Men doubles
|Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
|Aug. 2
|Swimming
|Women 200m backstroke
|Regan Smith
|Aug. 2
|Shooting
|Women 50m rifle
|Sagen Maddalena
|Aug. 2
|Equestrian
|Team jumping
|Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 4x200m freestyle relay
|Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 200m butterfly
|Regan Smith
|July 31
|Swimming
|Women 100m freestyle
|Torri Huske
|July 31
|Cycling
|Women BMX freestyle
|Perris Benegas
|July 30
|Swimming
|Men 800m freestyle
|Bobby Finke
|July 30
|Swimming
|Men 4x200m freestyle relay
|Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
|July 30
|Swimming
|Women 100m backstroke
|Regan Smith
|July 29
|Swimming
|Women 400m individual medley
|Katie Grimes
|July 29
|Skateboarding
|Men street
|Jagger Eaton
|July 28
|Swimming
|Men 100m breaststroke
|Nic Fink
|July 28
|Fencing
|Women individual foil
|Lauren Scruggs
|July 28
|Swimming
|Women 100m butterfly
|Gretchen Walsh
|July 28
|Cycling
|Women mountain bike
|Haley Batten
|July 27
|Swimming
|Women 4x100m freestyle
|Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
|July 27
|Diving
|Women springboard 3m synchronized
|Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
|🥉BRONZE (31)
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Men 1500m
|Yared Nuguse
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Women 200m
|Brittany Brown
|Aug. 5
|3x3 basketball
|Women
|Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard
|Aug. 5
|Gymnastics
|Women floor exercise
|Jordan Chiles
|Aug. 4
|Track and Field
|Men 100m
|Fred Kerley
|Aug. 4
|Shooting
|Women skeet
|Austen Smith
|Aug. 4
|Gymnastics
|Women uneven bars
|Suni Lee
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women triple jump
|Jasmine Moore
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women 100m
|Melissa Jefferson
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 800m freestyle
|Paige Madden
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Men pommel horse
|Stephen Nedoroscik
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Women vault
|Jade Carey
|Aug. 3
|Tennis
|Men doubles
|Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
|Aug. 3
|Rowing
|Men eight
|Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
|Aug. 2
|Track and Field
|Men 10,000m
|Grant Fisher
|Aug. 2
|Sailing
|Men skiff
|Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken
|Aug. 2
|Archery
|Mixed team
|Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
|Aug. 1
|Gymnastics
|Women all-around
|Suni Lee
|July 31
|Canoeing
|Women canoe slalom
|Evy Leibfarth
|July 30
|Swimming
|Women 100m backstroke
|Katharine Berkoff
|July 30
|Rugby
|Women
|July 29
|Fencing
|Men individual foil
|Nick Itkin
|July 29
|Swimming
|Men 100 backstroke
|Ryan Murphy
|July 29
|Swimming
|Men 200m freestyle
|Luke Hobson
|July 29
|Swimming
|Women 400m individual medley
|Emma Weyant
|July 29
|Gymnastics
|Men Team
|Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
|July 29
|Skateboarding
|Men street
|Nyjah Huston
|July 28
|Swimming
|Men 400m individual medley
|Carson Foster
|July 27
|Swimming
|Women 400m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|July 27
|Cycling
|Women individual time trial
|Chloe Dygert
The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.
Team USA Highlights: Day 11
THE MOST EPIC RACE FINISH EVER?
In a remarkable performance, Team USA’s Cole Hocker won the gold medal and set a new Olympic record with a time of 3:27.65 in the men’s 1500-meter race at the Stade de France.
Hocker stormed past reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and world champion Josh Kerr of Great Britain in the race's final 100 meters to secure the upset victory at Stade de France on Tuesday.
Ingebrigtsen and Kerr were viewed as the race's top favorites, but Hocker simply wouldn't be denied as he rallied to the top of the podium with an Olympic-record time of 3:27.65.
And one more cool thing about this race: On top of Hocker's wild win, teammate Yared Nuguse took the bronze (finishing just a hundredth of a second shy of the silver). It's the first time the U.S. has had 2 medalists in the 1500m in 112 years.
GABBY'S GOLDEN
If it wasn't official before, it sure is now: Gabby Thomas is the world's fastest epidemiologist.
Thomas won a long-awaited gold in the women's 200m, besting 100m champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia. Team USA's Brittany Brown won bronze.
The Harvard-educated runner sprinted to Olympic gold in the women's 200m final with a time of 21.82. She looked shocked as she crossed the finish line first, 0.80 seconds before silver medalist Alfred.
Thomas took home the bronze medal in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics.
ONE STEP CLOSER FOR MEN'S BASKETBALL, WOMEN'S SOCCER
The United States women's soccer team will play for a gold medal.
It took extra time once again in the semifinal against Germany, but Team USA pulled ahead on a goal by Sophia Smith in the 95th minute to seal the 1-0 victory.
The U.S. will face Brazil in the final on Saturday.
The U.S. men's basketball team is two wins away from yet another gold medal.
Team USA took another step toward an Olympic five-peat with a blowout quarterfinal victory over Brazil on Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Games.
Devin Booker (18 points), Anthony Edwards (17) and Joel Embiid (14) led six Americans who scored in double figures as Team USA rolled to a 122-87 win at Bercy Arena.
The Americans, who improved to a perfect 4-0 in Paris, will next have to go through arguably the world's best basketball player in order to reach the gold medal game. Nikola Jokic powered Serbia to a thrilling comeback victory over Australia in the Olympic quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.