Olympic medal count tracker: See the leaderboard as Team USA racks up more golds

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans. China had maintained a lead in golds for much of the first week, but the U.S. has caught up with them early.

So which country is leading in medals as of the 11th day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count.

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. ET

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. is actually ahead of its pace from the Tokyo Olympics, where they had earned 73 medals through 11 days of competition.

Of the 86 total medals won by Team USA thus far, 48 have been by women and 32 have been by men. The U.S. has also earned five medals in mixed competitions, and one open medal.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S) 🥇GOLD (24) Aug. 6 Wrestling Women Freestyle 68kg Amit Elor Aug. 6 Track and Field Men 1500m Cole Hocker Aug. 6 Track and Field Women 200m Gabby Thomas Aug. 5 Surfing Women Carolina Marks Aug. 5 Track and Field Women discus throw Valerie Allman Aug. 4 Track and Field Men 100m Noah Lyles Aug. 4 Swimming Women 4x100m medley relay Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King Aug. 4 Swimming Men 1500m freestyle Bobby Finke Aug. 4 Golf Men individual Scottie Scheffler Aug. 4 Cycling Women road race Kristen Faulkner Aug. 3 Swimming Mixed 4x100m relay Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske Aug. 3 Swimming Women 800m freestyle Katie Ledecky Aug. 3 Track and Field Men shotput Ryan Crouser Aug. 3 Shooting Men skeet Vincent Hancock Aug. 3 Gymnastics Women vault Simone Biles Aug. 1 Fencing Women team foil Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m breaststroke Kate Douglass Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Simone Biles Aug. 1 Rowing Men four Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead July 31 Swimming Women 1500m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 30 Gymnastics Women Team Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lee Kiefer July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Torri Huske July 27 Swimming Men 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King 🥈SILVER (31) Aug. 6 Track and Field Women hammer throw Ennette Nneka Echikunwoke Aug. 5 Track and Field Men pole vault Sam Kendricks Aug. 5 Triathlon Mixed relay Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb Aug. 5 Shooting Mixed team skeet Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock Aug. 5 Gymnastics Women floor exercise Simone Biles Aug. 4 Swimming Men 4x100m medley relay Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink Aug. 4 Archery Men individual Brady Ellison Aug. 3 Track and Field Women 100m Sha'Carri Richardson Aug. 3 Track and Field Mixed 4x400m relay Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown Aug. 3 Track and Field Men shotput Joe Kovacs Aug. 3 Swimming Women 200m individual medley Kate Douglass Aug. 3 Shooting Men skeet Conner Lynn Prince Aug. 3 Tennis Men doubles Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram Aug. 2 Swimming Women 200m backstroke Regan Smith Aug. 2 Shooting Women 50m rifle Sagen Maddalena Aug. 2 Equestrian Team jumping Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward Aug. 1 Swimming Women 4x200m freestyle relay Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m butterfly Regan Smith July 31 Swimming Women 100m freestyle Torri Huske July 31 Cycling Women BMX freestyle Perris Benegas July 30 Swimming Men 800m freestyle Bobby Finke July 30 Swimming Men 4x200m freestyle relay Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Regan Smith July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Katie Grimes July 29 Skateboarding Men street Jagger Eaton July 28 Swimming Men 100m breaststroke Nic Fink July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lauren Scruggs July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh July 28 Cycling Women mountain bike Haley Batten July 27 Swimming Women 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel July 27 Diving Women springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook 🥉BRONZE (31) Aug. 6 Track and Field Men 1500m Yared Nuguse Aug. 6 Track and Field Women 200m Brittany Brown Aug. 5 3x3 basketball Women Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard Aug. 5 Gymnastics Women floor exercise Jordan Chiles Aug. 4 Track and Field Men 100m Fred Kerley Aug. 4 Shooting Women skeet Austen Smith Aug. 4 Gymnastics Women uneven bars Suni Lee Aug. 3 Track and Field Women triple jump Jasmine Moore Aug. 3 Track and Field Women 100m Melissa Jefferson Aug. 3 Swimming Women 800m freestyle Paige Madden Aug. 3 Gymnastics Men pommel horse Stephen Nedoroscik Aug. 3 Gymnastics Women vault Jade Carey Aug. 3 Tennis Men doubles Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul Aug. 3 Rowing Men eight Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash Aug. 2 Track and Field Men 10,000m Grant Fisher Aug. 2 Sailing Men skiff Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken Aug. 2 Archery Mixed team Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Suni Lee July 31 Canoeing Women canoe slalom Evy Leibfarth July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Katharine Berkoff July 30 Rugby Women July 29 Fencing Men individual foil Nick Itkin July 29 Swimming Men 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy July 29 Swimming Men 200m freestyle Luke Hobson July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Emma Weyant July 29 Gymnastics Men Team Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik July 29 Skateboarding Men street Nyjah Huston July 28 Swimming Men 400m individual medley Carson Foster July 27 Swimming Women 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 27 Cycling Women individual time trial Chloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 11

THE MOST EPIC RACE FINISH EVER?

In a remarkable performance, Team USA’s Cole Hocker won the gold medal and set a new Olympic record with a time of 3:27.65 in the men’s 1500-meter race at Stade de France.

In a remarkable performance, Team USA’s Cole Hocker won the gold medal and set a new Olympic record with a time of 3:27.65 in the men’s 1500-meter race at the Stade de France.

Hocker stormed past reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and world champion Josh Kerr of Great Britain in the race's final 100 meters to secure the upset victory at Stade de France on Tuesday.

Ingebrigtsen and Kerr were viewed as the race's top favorites, but Hocker simply wouldn't be denied as he rallied to the top of the podium with an Olympic-record time of 3:27.65.

And one more cool thing about this race: On top of Hocker's wild win, teammate Yared Nuguse took the bronze (finishing just a hundredth of a second shy of the silver). It's the first time the U.S. has had 2 medalists in the 1500m in 112 years.

Cole Hocker shares his thoughts on his huge upset win in the men's 1500m, winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

GABBY'S GOLDEN

If it wasn't official before, it sure is now: Gabby Thomas is the world's fastest epidemiologist.

Thomas won a long-awaited gold in the women's 200m, besting 100m champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia. Team USA's Brittany Brown won bronze.

The Harvard-educated runner sprinted to Olympic gold in the women's 200m final with a time of 21.82. She looked shocked as she crossed the finish line first, 0.80 seconds before silver medalist Alfred.

Gabby Thomas has sped to the win in the women’s 200 meters at the 2024 Olympics. She finished in 21.83 seconds to add a gold to the bronze she took home in the event from Tokyo three years ago.

Thomas took home the bronze medal in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics.

ONE STEP CLOSER FOR MEN'S BASKETBALL, WOMEN'S SOCCER

The United States women's soccer team will play for a gold medal.

It took extra time once again in the semifinal against Germany, but Team USA pulled ahead on a goal by Sophia Smith in the 95th minute to seal the 1-0 victory.

The U.S. will face Brazil in the final on Saturday.

Team USA women's soccer defeated Germany in the semifinals to advance to the gold medal match in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The U.S. men's basketball team is two wins away from yet another gold medal.

Team USA took another step toward an Olympic five-peat with a blowout quarterfinal victory over Brazil on Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Games.

Devin Booker (18 points), Anthony Edwards (17) and Joel Embiid (14) led six Americans who scored in double figures as Team USA rolled to a 122-87 win at Bercy Arena.

Team USA men's basketball advanced to the semifinals in the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil 122-87. The American squad was led by Devin Booker, who put up 18 points.

The Americans, who improved to a perfect 4-0 in Paris, will next have to go through arguably the world's best basketball player in order to reach the gold medal game. Nikola Jokic powered Serbia to a thrilling comeback victory over Australia in the Olympic quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.