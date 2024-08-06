2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic medal count tracker: See the leaderboard as Team USA racks up more golds

The United States is expected to contend for the top of the medal count at the Paris Olympics

By Tom Shea and Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans. China had maintained a lead in golds for much of the first week, but the U.S. has caught up with them early.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

So which country is leading in medals as of the 11th day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count.

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. ET

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Paris Summer Olympics 2024

France 2 mins ago

Ransomware attack hits dozens of French museums amid 2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics 47 mins ago

Olympic marathon swim test run is canceled over water quality concerns for Seine River

The U.S. is actually ahead of its pace from the Tokyo Olympics, where they had earned 73 medals through 11 days of competition.

Of the 86 total medals won by Team USA thus far, 48 have been by women and 32 have been by men. The U.S. has also earned five medals in mixed competitions, and one open medal.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORTEVENTATHLETE(S)
🥇GOLD (24)
Aug. 6WrestlingWomen Freestyle 68kgAmit Elor
Aug. 6Track and FieldMen 1500mCole Hocker
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen 200mGabby Thomas
Aug. 5SurfingWomenCarolina Marks
Aug. 5Track and FieldWomen discus throwValerie Allman
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mNoah Lyles
Aug. 4SwimmingWomen 4x100m medley relayTorri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 1500m freestyleBobby Finke
Aug. 4GolfMen individualScottie Scheffler
Aug. 4CyclingWomen road raceKristen Faulkner
Aug. 3SwimmingMixed 4x100m relayRyan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestyleKatie Ledecky
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputRyan Crouser
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetVincent Hancock
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultSimone Biles
Aug. 1FencingWomen team foilLee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m breaststrokeKate Douglass
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSimone Biles
Aug. 1RowingMen fourJustin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
July 31SwimmingWomen 1500m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 30GymnasticsWomen TeamSimone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLee Kiefer
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyTorri Huske
July 27SwimmingMen 4x100m freestyleJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (31)
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen hammer throwEnnette Nneka Echikunwoke
Aug. 5Track and FieldMen pole vaultSam Kendricks
Aug. 5TriathlonMixed relaySeth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
Aug. 5ShootingMixed team skeetAusten Smith and Vincent Hancock
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseSimone Biles
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 4x100m medley relayCaeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
Aug. 4ArcheryMen individualBrady Ellison
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mSha'Carri Richardson
Aug. 3Track and FieldMixed 4x400m relayVernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputJoe Kovacs
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 200m individual medleyKate Douglass
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetConner Lynn Prince
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesAustin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
Aug. 2SwimmingWomen 200m backstrokeRegan Smith
Aug. 2ShootingWomen 50m rifleSagen Maddalena
Aug. 2EquestrianTeam jumpingKarl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 4x200m freestyle relayClaire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m butterflyRegan Smith
July 31SwimmingWomen 100m freestyleTorri Huske
July 31CyclingWomen BMX freestylePerris Benegas
July 30SwimmingMen 800m freestyleBobby Finke
July 30SwimmingMen 4x200m freestyle relayLuke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeRegan Smith
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyKatie Grimes
July 29SkateboardingMen streetJagger Eaton
July 28SwimmingMen 100m breaststrokeNic Fink
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLauren Scruggs
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyGretchen Walsh
July 28CyclingWomen mountain bikeHaley Batten
July 27SwimmingWomen 4x100m freestyleKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27DivingWomen springboard 3m synchronizedSarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
🥉BRONZE (31)
Aug. 6Track and FieldMen 1500mYared Nuguse
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen 200mBrittany Brown
Aug. 53x3 basketballWomenDearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseJordan Chiles
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mFred Kerley
Aug. 4ShootingWomen skeetAusten Smith
Aug. 4GymnasticsWomen uneven barsSuni Lee
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen triple jumpJasmine Moore
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mMelissa Jefferson
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestylePaige Madden
Aug. 3GymnasticsMen pommel horseStephen Nedoroscik
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultJade Carey
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesTaylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
Aug. 3RowingMen eightChristopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
Aug. 2Track and FieldMen 10,000mGrant Fisher
Aug. 2SailingMen skiffIan Barrows & Hanks Henken
Aug. 2ArcheryMixed teamBrady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSuni Lee
July 31CanoeingWomen canoe slalomEvy Leibfarth
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeKatharine Berkoff
July 30RugbyWomen
July 29FencingMen individual foilNick Itkin
July 29SwimmingMen 100 backstrokeRyan Murphy
July 29SwimmingMen 200m freestyleLuke Hobson
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyEmma Weyant
July 29GymnasticsMen TeamRichard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29SkateboardingMen streetNyjah Huston
July 28SwimmingMen 400m individual medleyCarson Foster
July 27SwimmingWomen 400m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 27CyclingWomen individual time trialChloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 11

THE MOST EPIC RACE FINISH EVER?

In a remarkable performance, Team USA’s Cole Hocker won the gold medal and set a new Olympic record with a time of 3:27.65 in the men’s 1500-meter race at Stade de France.

In a remarkable performance, Team USA’s Cole Hocker won the gold medal and set a new Olympic record with a time of 3:27.65 in the men’s 1500-meter race at the Stade de France.

Hocker stormed past reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and world champion Josh Kerr of Great Britain in the race's final 100 meters to secure the upset victory at Stade de France on Tuesday.

Ingebrigtsen and Kerr were viewed as the race's top favorites, but Hocker simply wouldn't be denied as he rallied to the top of the podium with an Olympic-record time of 3:27.65.

And one more cool thing about this race: On top of Hocker's wild win, teammate Yared Nuguse took the bronze (finishing just a hundredth of a second shy of the silver). It's the first time the U.S. has had 2 medalists in the 1500m in 112 years.

Cole Hocker shares his thoughts on his huge upset win in the men's 1500m, winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

GABBY'S GOLDEN

If it wasn't official before, it sure is now: Gabby Thomas is the world's fastest epidemiologist.

Thomas won a long-awaited gold in the women's 200m, besting 100m champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia. Team USA's Brittany Brown won bronze.

The Harvard-educated runner sprinted to Olympic gold in the women's 200m final with a time of 21.82. She looked shocked as she crossed the finish line first, 0.80 seconds before silver medalist Alfred.

Gabby Thomas has sped to the win in the women’s 200 meters at the 2024 Olympics. She finished in 21.83 seconds to add a gold to the bronze she took home in the event from Tokyo three years ago.

Thomas took home the bronze medal in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics.

ONE STEP CLOSER FOR MEN'S BASKETBALL, WOMEN'S SOCCER

The United States women's soccer team will play for a gold medal.

It took extra time once again in the semifinal against Germany, but Team USA pulled ahead on a goal by Sophia Smith in the 95th minute to seal the 1-0 victory.

The U.S. will face Brazil in the final on Saturday.

Team USA women's soccer defeated Germany in the semifinals to advance to the gold medal match in the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

The U.S. men's basketball team is two wins away from yet another gold medal.

Team USA took another step toward an Olympic five-peat with a blowout quarterfinal victory over Brazil on Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Games.

Devin Booker (18 points), Anthony Edwards (17) and Joel Embiid (14) led six Americans who scored in double figures as Team USA rolled to a 122-87 win at Bercy Arena.

Team USA men's basketball advanced to the semifinals in the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil 122-87. The American squad was led by Devin Booker, who put up 18 points.

The Americans, who improved to a perfect 4-0 in Paris, will next have to go through arguably the world's best basketball player in order to reach the gold medal game. Nikola Jokic powered Serbia to a thrilling comeback victory over Australia in the Olympic quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsOlympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us