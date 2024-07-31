NY's Kate Douglass best in 200m breaststroke semifinal: When is final and how to watch

New York's Kate Douglass won both her heat and her semifinal race in the women's 200m breaststroke, putting her in position to contend for a medal in the final in Thursday.

The 22-year-old from Pelham, New York, had the fastest time in the semifinals, coming in at 2:19:74, two-tenths of a second faster than Tatjana Smith of South Africa, the reigning Olympic champion in the event. Douglass won her first heat earlier on Wednesday with the third-fastest time overall.

She won't be the only member of Team USA competing in the race: Teammate Lilly King also qualified with the sixth-fastest time in the semis.

Swimmer Kate Douglass tried to see how well she knows miming, the popular French art dating back to the 16th century.

Douglass is a two-time Olympian and has won two medals. She won a bronze in the 200m women’s individual medley in Tokyo in 2020 and a silver in the women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay in Paris.

She swam for the Chelsea Piers Athletic Club in Stamford, Connecticut, from 2017 to 2019.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

When is Kate Douglass racing in the 200m breaststroke semifinal?

Both Douglass and King will be competing in the final for the women’s 200m breaststroke on Thursday afternoon, at 3:11 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

The final will air on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The stream will also be available at the link here.