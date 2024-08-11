2024 Paris Olympics

Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski return to the Olympics for Paris Closing Ceremony

Weir and Lipinski are covering their fourth Closing Ceremony and will join NBC Sports' Terry Gannon at the Stade de France

By NBC New York Staff



Olympians Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir return to NBC on Sunday to co-host coverage of the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

This is the fourth Closing Ceremony the iconic figure skaters will be covering for NBC. They will be joining NBC Sports' Terry Gannon and Mike Tirico, and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. Lipinski, Weir and Gannon are reporting from the site of the Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France in Paris.

During Winter Olympics coverage for NBC, Johnny, Tara, and Terry serve as the lead figure skating commentating team.

Lipinski won the individual figure skating gold medal at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano Japan and has worked with NBC Sports since the 2014 Sochi Games.

Weir competed in figure skating at the 2006 Torino Olympics and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. He won six U.S. Championships medals and a 2008 bronze at World Championships, according to NBC Sports.

Lipinski, Weir and Gannon started together as a team at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

