How to watch wheelchair tennis at Paralympics 2024 amid US Open craze

As the 2024 Paralympic Games enters its sixth day, wheelchair tennis matches are heating up in the final rounds.

Thanks to Google featuring the sport with an adorable Google Doodle of birds playing wheelchair tennis, and perhaps the craze surrounding the U.S. Open, search interest in tennis spiked on Tuesday, with many looking to see when the next matches are.

Here's what you need to know about wheelchair tennis:

How many wheelchair tennis events are there?

There are six medals to win at the Paralympics in wheelchair tennis, four in the open division and two in the quad division.

In the open division, athletes are impaired in one or both legs and categorized by gender: Men's singles, Men's doubles, Women's singles and Women's doubles.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

In the quad division, Quad singles and Quad doubles, at least three of the athlete's limbs are affected and genders are mixed.

Simone Biles is showing support for the Paralympics. The Olympic gymnast took to X on Thursday to encourage her fans to watch the games, writing, “don’t forget the Paralympics are on! let’s support & watch these incredible athletes GO USA!!!!” Watch the Paris Paralympics, continuing through Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock.

Wheelchair tennis Paralympics 2024 schedule

Gold and bronze medal matches will be played from Wednesday, Sept. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 6 a.m. EDT and 7:30 a.m. EDT.

Although, no Americans made it to the final rounds.

Click here to see the full schedule on Paralympics' website.

How to watch

All Paralympic games can be watched on-demand on Peacock.