Mets home opener: Start time, national anthem, first pitch

The New York Mets are returning to Queens Friday for their home opener weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays following away games against the Houston Astros and the Miami Marlins that left the team with a 3-3 record.

This year, hopes are high for the blue and orange after the blockbuster signing of Juan Soto for a record $765 million contract.

What time does the Mets' home opener begin?

The New York Mets' home opener game at Citi Field against the Toronto will start at 3:10 p.m.

The gates at Citi Field will open at 1:10 p.m.

Who will throw out the first pitch at the Mets' home opener?

Former Mets players John Franco, Al Leiter and Bartolo Colón will participate in the ceremonial first pitch.

The trio are recognized in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the 2000 National League Championship team and the 10th anniversary of the 2015 National League Championship team.

Who is singing the National Anthem?

Lissa deGuzman of Broadway’s Wicked will perform the "Star Spangled Banner" and "O Canada."

In the middle of the seventh inning, FDNY firefighter Regina Wilson will sing "God Bless America."

How to watch the game?

The game will be broadcasted on SNY and through the MLB app.

How to get to Citi Field?

Mets fans are encouraged to use public transit when heading to Citi Field.

Subway: The Mets-Willets Point​ 7 subway station is right in front of Citi Field on Roosevelt Av near 126 St. Fans can always take either the local or the express 7 train to reach Mets-Willets Point

LIRR: Mets fans can take the LIRR to Citi Field from Penn Station, Grand Central, Woodside and all stations on the Port Washington branch.

The team recently announced that the stadium has a new Citi Bike station.

How's the weather for the game?

Friday afternoon will be drier and mild. That’s good news for anyone attending the Mets’ home opener at 3:10 p.m. You’ll still be dealing with the lingering clouds, but some sunshine will manage to peek through at times.

