Here's what events Sha'Carri Richardson is competing in at the Olympics in Paris 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson is looking win her first Olympic medals during the 2024 Games in Paris.

Richardson, 24, is expected to compete in two events: the women's 100m and women's 4x100m relay. She's expected to contend for the gold in both events.

The Paris Olympics is her first after being unable to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Richardson already has a record of success in her premiere events. She is the 2023 world champion in the 100m and 4x100m relay. She's also the bronze world medalist in the 200m. Richardson is also a two-time world champion in the 100m, winning first place in both 2023 and 2024.

She'll be joined in the 4x100m relay by Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry and one more athlete from Team USA's pool.

Here's when to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at the Olympics in 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson qualified for the finals of the women's 100m event. It will take place around 3:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The women's 4x100m relay will start with round 1 at 5:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 8. The finals of the women's 4x100m relay will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 9.

Here's a look at when the finals take place for Richardson's two events:

Event Date Time Women's 100m final Saturday, Aug. 3 3:20 p.m. ET Women's 4x100m relay Friday, Aug. 9 1:30 p.m. ET

How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at the Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson will be competing in the women's 100m and 4x100m relay events. The events will air live on NBC, Peacock and stream live on NBCOlympics.com.