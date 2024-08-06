French pole vaulter in viral video offered porn deal after medal fail, report says

France's Anthony Ammirati made a name for himself at his Olympic debut in Paris -- just not for a medal.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, who took the internet by storm when an incidental crossbar crotch clip cost him a shot at the podium, got pitched a sizeable payday from an adult entertainment company for a video workout minus the bar, according to TMZ.

The website claims to have obtained a copy of the offer letter from a live-streaming webcam pornography platform. The deal is supposedly worth $250,000.

It's not clear if Ammirati would be open to the reported job. In the meantime, he is reflecting on the big miss.

"It's a big disappointment," he told the French Athletics Federation. "I’m a bit gutted, because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings."

The first-time Olympian had been trying to clear a height of 5.70 meters. Instead, he had to settle for 12th place and an end to his Paris dreams. The pole vault was Ammirati's only event.

The Frenchman didn't directly address the frenzy surrounding his unfortunate gaffe.

The internet, though, most certainly did.