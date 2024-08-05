French pole vaulter breaks silence on ‘big' crossbar fail at Olympics

France's Anthony Ammirati gave his first comments since taking the internet by storm for his pole vault performance at the Paris Games.

The 21-year-old gave a rather unforgettable Olympic debut in front of a hometown crowd on Saturday during a qualifying track and field heat.

The Frenchman's podium dreams were dashed after he clipped the crossbar with his crotch. The split-second error became internet fodder.

The first-time Olympian had been trying to clear a height of 5.70 meters. Instead, he had to settle for 12th place and an end to his Paris dreams. The pole vault was Ammirati's only event.

"It's a big disappointment," he told the French Athletics Federation. "I’m a bit gutted, because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings."

"I was 100% physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault. The conditions were good," Ammirati added.

"It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the public. I was almost there."

The Frenchman didn't directly address the online frenzy surrounding his unfortunate gaff.

Although not the first to suffer such a fate on the track and field event, many on the internet had a lot to say about the athlete's accident.

Much of the online chatter appeared supportive, with many trying to cheer Ammirati on despite the fumble. He's certainly grown fans through the ordeal -- tens of thousands have started following him online since the heat.

One day before his competition, he posted a photo at the Olympic Village. In his caption, he expressed pride to be competing in front of a French crowd.