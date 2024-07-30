‘Doing much better': Jade Carey's mom shares health update on Team USA gymnast

U.S. gymnast Jade Carey is on the mend after an illness earlier in the week during qualifying and is planning to compete in Tuesday's women's gymnastics team final, according to her mother.

Carey, 24, did not have her usual performance during qualifying Sunday and made several mistakes, including appearing to fall during her floor routine.

“I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven’t been able to eat or anything,” Carey told olympics.com.

Carey's mother, Danielle Greenberg, joined Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show Monday morning and shared an update on her daughter's health.

"She's doing much better today, spoke to her this morning," Greenberg said on TODAY. "Same thing. Just trying to hydrate get some food in, ready to go."

After the event Sunday, Carey posted on social media,"i haven’t been feeling the best the past few days but i gave it everything i had today. thank you for all the support i have received. i’m so grateful."

U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin replied, "get well soon!"

Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu said, "Jade~ Continue pushing forward—your perseverance is an inspiration to many. Thank you for sharing your journey with us"

Carey is scheduled to compete in the vault portion of Tuesday's team final.

What time is the women's gymnastics team final at the Olympics?

The women's gymnastics team final is scheduled to get underway at 12:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30.

What channel is the women's gymnastics team final on?

The women's gymnastics team final will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock.

You can stream the coverage live here.

