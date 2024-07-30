2024 Paris Olympics

‘Doing much better': Jade Carey's mom shares health update on Team USA gymnast

Jade Carey is scheduled and planning to compete with Team USA Tuesday afternoon during the women's gymnastics team final in Paris at the Olympics

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

U.S. gymnast Jade Carey is on the mend after an illness earlier in the week during qualifying and is planning to compete in Tuesday's women's gymnastics team final, according to her mother.

Carey, 24, did not have her usual performance during qualifying Sunday and made several mistakes, including appearing to fall during her floor routine.

“I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven’t been able to eat or anything,” Carey told olympics.com.

Carey's mother, Danielle Greenberg, joined Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show Monday morning and shared an update on her daughter's health.

"She's doing much better today, spoke to her this morning," Greenberg said on TODAY. "Same thing. Just trying to hydrate get some food in, ready to go."

After the event Sunday, Carey posted on social media,"i haven’t been feeling the best the past few days but i gave it everything i had today. thank you for all the support i have received. i’m so grateful."

U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin replied, "get well soon!"

Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu said, "Jade~ Continue pushing forward—your perseverance is an inspiration to many. Thank you for sharing your journey with us"

Carey is scheduled to compete in the vault portion of Tuesday's team final.

The women's gymnastics team final is scheduled to get underway at 12:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30.

The women's gymnastics team final will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics may be Jade Carey’s first Olympics Games, but she’s already a star in the gymnastics world. Here are five things to know about the U.S. athlete who is filling in for Simone Biles in the women’s gymnastics all-around.
Jade Carey is best known for her powerful and high-difficulty exercises on vault. But can this Team USA gymnast master an explainer on her sport using Legos?

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsGymnasticsUSA Gymnastics
