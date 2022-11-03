Meet Your Honorary NYC Dog Mayor: Sally Long Dog the Basset Hound

Politics really has gone to the dogs.

New York City has a new top dog after its first official "Honorary Dog Mayor" election wrapped up on Thursday.

After starting with 16 canine candidates from all five boroughs in a March Madness-style bracket, the race came down to the final two: Riley, a Golden Retriever, and Sally Long Dog, a Basset Hound.

In the end, Sally fetched the win in the first-ever race. It was a close race, according to those who held the election, as the pair of pooches traded spaces on who was leading the pack throughout the day.

pic.twitter.com/JaHDNV9oIB — Honorary New York City Dog Mayor (@DogMayorNYC) November 2, 2022

But Sally's supporters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram ultimately put her over the top.

But for those worrying about Riley's paw-litical future, don't fret: He will now serve as the city's deputy dog mayor.