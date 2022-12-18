As Seen On

The Latest
Strengthen Our Communities By Fighting Food Insecurity
This holiday let’s join together to help strengthen our communities by fighting food insecurity. It’s so easy to make an impact by teaming up with the Food Bank For New York City. Ashley Bellman met up with Leslie Gordan, the President and CEO of Food Bank For New York City, at their central warehouse to find out more.Promoted By Food Bank For New York City
News 4 Now 1/13
Elevate Your Dry January!
Joelle Garguilo takes us around NYC to discover places offering alcohol free beverages that will help take our “Dry January” to the next level. Boisson has curated non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits you can enjoy at home or if you’re looking to grab mocktails after a long day head over to Hekate Café & Elixir Lounge.
Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to 2nd-Largest in Game's History for Friday Drawing
Would you like to be a billionaire? Friday might be your lucky day. Gaby Acevedo reports on the latest Mega Millions jackpot.
Suspected Serial Rapist Allegedly Attacked Two Teen Girls, Another Woman in 4-Month Span
Three people, including two 15-year-old girls, were raped in the span of four months in Queens, all allegedly by the same suspect. Now police want to know if there are any more possible victims out there. NBC New York’s Adam Harding reports.
NYC Condo Owner Sent to Rikers Three Times in ‘Nightmare' Property Fight
A New York City condo owner was sent to Rikers three times for a total of six months over a property dispute. Now he’s telling his story to NBC New York’s Sarah Wallace.
Brooklyn Deli Owner Displays ‘Thieves of the Week' to Shame Shoplifters
Here’s a different way to try and fight shoplifting: shaming those who are caught doing it.
NYC Libraries ‘Concerned' Over Possible Cuts Amid NYC's $102 Billion Budget Battle
Mayor Adams is asking most agencies to stay below full staffing. Andrew Siff reports.
Rep. George Santos Addresses Mounting Scandal — But Insists He Still Won't Resign
George Santos said on Steve Bannon’s War Room that he’s staying put. Gilma Avalos reports.
Special Counsel to Investigate Biden Classified Docs
Classified records were discovered in boxes in Biden’s Wilmington garage where he keeps his old Corvette. Jonathan Dienst reports.
More Money to Make Better Boardwalks at the Jersey Shore
Much-needed refurbishment project along Wildwood’s more than century-old wooden way was made possible by funds provided by the federal and state governments. Ted Greenberg reports.
Ski Resorts Struggle With Warm Temps and No Snow
Mount Peter in Warwick is one of many mountains that has had to shut down this season due to lack of snow. Lynda Baquero reports.
‘I Knew It Was Game Time': NYPD Cops Help Deliver Baby Boy on Queens Living Room Floor
Officers helped deliver a baby on the living room floor of a Jamaica family’s home. Myles Miller reports.
NYPD Warns of Car Thieves Targeting Parking Garages
Cars are being stolen out of parking garages in Manhattan. Marc Santia reports.
New Push to Bring Casino to Long Island: See Where It Could Be Coming
Las Vegas Sands firm believes they have the perfect plan to transform the 80 acres around Nassau Coliseum into a casino. Greg Cergol reports.