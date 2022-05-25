Yoga Teacher Suspected in Jealousy-Fueled Killing of Elite Cyclist May Have Fled to NYC

A yoga teacher suspected of killing an elite cyclist possibly in a fit of jealous rage in Texas is believed to have traveled to New York City days after the killing, according to law enforcement.

The U.S. Marshals office released video on Wednesday that they said shows Kaitlin Armstrong going through security at the airport in Austin. Investigators said that she boarded a plane heading to Houston, and then took a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport.

Armstrong, 35, has been on the run from police since May 17, when a homicide warrant was issued for her arrest in connection to the killing of Anna Moriah Wilson.

Authorities said that Wilson, a 25-year-old Vermont native who was in Austin for a cycling race, was found by a friend bleeding and unconscious after she was shot multiple times inside a home on May 11. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Armstrong was last heard from on May 13, the affidavit says, according to NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN, Armstrong had been in a relationship with professional cyclist Colin Strickland for roughly three years. But during a break in their relationship, Strickland had begun seeing Wilson, the affidavit says.

Based on a search of Wilson's phone, investigators said messages indicated Wilson believed she was "still in a romantic relationship with Strickland even though he was currently dating Armstrong," the affidavit says, according to KXAN.

According to police documents, Strickland was living with Armstrong the day that he and Wilson went swimming.

Wilson's body was found shortly after the pair's swimming meetup on May 11. Law enforcement believes that Armstrong found out about that pool date and shot Wilson out of jealousy.