New York City

The Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan to Close Permanently

roosevelt hotel
Getty Images

An iconic fixture in the landscape of Midtown Manhattan, The Roosevelt Hotel will soon join the growing list of New York City businesses to shutter amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the hotel confirmed its impending closure Saturday citing low occupancy since the start of the pandemic in March. Reuters reports the hotels last day of operation is scheduled for Oct. 31.

"Due to the current, unprecedented environment and the continued uncertain impact from COVID-19, the owners of The Roosevelt Hotel have made the difficult decision to close the hotel and the associates were notified this week," a statement from the hotel read.

News

covid hotspots 6 hours ago

Judges Uphold NY COVID Restrictions After Jewish, Catholic Groups Sue Cuomo

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Trump Makes 1st Public Appearance Since His Hospital Stay

Roughly 500 people were employed by the hotel when management issued furloughs back in March, according to the states Department of Labor.

The Roosevelt Hotel closure follows recent announcements from the Times Square Hilton, the Courtyard by Marriott in Herald Square and the W Hotel, all shuttered by the pandemic.

"The iconic hotel, along with most of New York City, has experienced very low demand and as a result the hotel will cease operations before the end of the year. There are currently no plans for the building beyond the scheduled closing," the statement concluded.

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Actors Elizabeth Banks (L) and Sam Worthington film a scene at the "Man On The Ledge" movie set at the Roosevelt Hotel on November 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

Like other iconic fixtures of the city, The Roosevelt Hotel has served as the backdrop for a number of Hollywood blockbusters.

Opened in 1924 and named after President Theodore Roosevelt, the hotel was a few years shy of celebrating 100 years in business.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York Citycoronavirus pandemicmidtown Manhattanthe roosevelt hotel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us