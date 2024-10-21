Where will World Series be played? These are the Yankees' home games

The World Series is set to start on Friday, Oct. 25, featuring the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It could run through Nov. 2, should a Game 7 be required. Here's where the games will be played.

Who gets homefield advantage?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format, where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Where will World Series games be played?

The team with the best regular season record gets home field advantage in the World Series, meaning they get Games 1 and 2 at home, along with a potential Games 6 and 7. The other team gets Games 3, and a possible Games 4 and 5 at home.

Because the Dodgers had a better regular season record than the Yankees, Games 1, 2 and possibly 6 and 7 will be at Dodger Stadium, while Games 3 and a potential Games 4 and 5 will be at Yankee Stadium.