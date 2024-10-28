New York governor warns of World Series ticket scams

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning baseball fans to be on alert for ticket scams around the World Series as the Fall Classic heads to the Bronx Monday.

The Yankees and the Dodgers will face off for Game 3 of the Fall Classic at Yankee Stadium Monday night. Ticket prices have been sky-high with most tickets on the secondary market going for more than $1,000 a piece.

"The match up is historic for baseball fans, but also an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of high demand," the governor's office said in a press releases.

The state Division of Consumer Protection offered the following tips to fans to protect themselves:

Purchase directly from the venue

Verify the seller using VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from a National Association of Ticket Brokers-member resale company

Buy only from trusted sources you know and avoid ticket scalpers who approach you outside the event "since it’s easy for scammers to sell you a fake ticket and disappear"

Use payment methods that come with protection

Beware of low prices: "If it looks too good to be true, it’s probably a scam."

Use a strong password to protect your digital tickets

Consumers with concerns can reach out to the New York State Division of Consumer Protection's Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection.