Spain's Ferran Torres Dedicates Goal to Girlfriend, Coach's Daughter

Spain's forward Ferran Torres not only had immense pressure on Wednesday to perform up to par in front of his country but also to impress his girlfriend -- Sira Martinez -- who also happens to be the coach's daughter.

When the 22-year-old executed a penalty kick in the 31st minute to extend Spain's lead to 3-0, Torres celebrated the play with his teammates and took the time to make a special gesture at Martinez.

Torres, who currently plays for La Liga in Barcelona, began long-distance dating 22-year-old Martinez when he used to play for Manchester City (2020-22). The pair currently live in Barcelona.

Earlier this week, coach Luis Enrique was asked about his relationship with Torres and he joked, "If I have to choose who is my extension on the pitch, I would say Ferran, because if not, my daughter kills me."

In response to the incident a day later, Torres said, "I don’t take it as added pressure, we know that the coach is a joker and he simply made a joke while he was live.”

When asked about how he is able to separate work and pleasure, Torres said it was quite simple.

“The coach and I know how to differentiate when he is family and when he is a coach and I a player. We deal with it naturally.”

Spain went on to crush Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday and to say the least, Torres should be able to remain in coach Enrique's good graces if the Red Fury maintains this high level.