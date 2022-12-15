How to Watch France Vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

After 63 matches across 28 days, the two best teams – and two best players – from the 2022 FIFA World Cup are left standing.

On one side are the defending tournament champions. Kylian Mbappé and France have been unstoppable in Qatar as they attempt to win their second straight World Cup. Les Bleus took care of business to win Group D and eliminated Poland, England and Morocco en route to their second straight World Cup final.

If they want to lift the trophy again, they will have beat perhaps the best player in the history of the sport.

Lionel Messi is set for his last ever World Cup match after guiding Argentina to its second final in eight years. The team lost the 2014 final to Germany in extra time and was eliminated by France in the 2018 round of 16, setting the stage perfectly for Messi’s World Cup sendoff.

Argentina needed to overcome an opening loss to Saudi Arabia in group play. La Albiceleste bounced back with wins over Mexico and Poland before advancing past Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia in the knockout rounds.

It’s Mbappé versus Messi with everything on the line. What more is left to be said?

Here is everything to know for what should be an unforgettable 2022 World Cup Final:

When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final?

France and Argentina will compete for the World Cup title on Sunday, Dec. 18.

What time is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final?

The match will kick off at 10 a.m. ET (6 p.m. local time) at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

How to watch France vs. Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream France vs. Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Who are the players to watch in France vs. Argentina?

The World Cup trophy is not the only hardware Messi and Mbappé will be competing for on Sunday.

The Paris Saint-Germain teammates are tied for the tournament’s Golden Boot lead with five goals apiece. Messi has been a consistent scorer throughout this World Cup, finding the back of the net in five of Argentina’s first six matches. Mbappé, on the other hand, has scored in bunches. The 23-year-old Frenchman earned braces against Denmark and Poland but has not collected a goal in either of France’s last two wins.

The Golden Ball, awarded to the best player of the tournament, will also likely come down to the two superstars.

Messi and Mbappé dominate the limelight, but there are other noteworthy players on each side who have thrived in Qatar. France’s Olivier Giroud is third in the Golden Boot chase with four goals, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has yet to concede multiple goals in a game so far. Argentina’s Julián Álvarez has been a rising star at the World Cup and scored twice in his team’s 3-0 win over Croatia.

How many times have France and Argentina won the World Cup?

France and Argentina have two World Cup titles apiece. France’s came in 1998 and 2018, and it has a chance to become just the third country to ever win consecutive World Cup crowns. Argentina, meanwhile, won its first title in 1978 and lifted the trophy two tournaments later in 1986.

Both countries are tied with Uruguay for fourth on the list of World Cup winners. Brazil is No. 1 with five titles, while Germany and Italy are tied for second with four apiece.