What time does World Series Game 3 start in my time zone?: ET, CT, PT

We're only hours away from Game 3 of the World Series.

Game 3 will start at 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx as the Yankees try to win a game after going down 2-0 in the Series.

When does Game 3 begin?

Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT and 5:08 p.m. PT.

What time will the World Series games begin on the West Coast? What time does it start in Pacific Time?

World Series Game 3 will start at 5:08 p.m. PT.

2024 World Series game start times

All 2024 World Series games will start at 8:08 p.m. ET. If you're in the Central Time zone, the game will be on at 7:08 p.m. CT.

What is the full World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

Where will the World Series games be played?