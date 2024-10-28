World Series

What time does World Series Game 3 start in my time zone?: ET, CT, PT

Game 3 of the World Series will take place Monday night in New York City as the Dodgers head to the home of the Yankees

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

We're only hours away from Game 3 of the World Series.

Game 3 will start at 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx as the Yankees try to win a game after going down 2-0 in the Series.

When does Game 3 begin?

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT and 5:08 p.m. PT.

What time will the World Series games begin on the West Coast? What time does it start in Pacific Time?

World Series Game 3 will start at 5:08 p.m. PT.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

2024 World Series game start times

Local

World Series 4 hours ago

MTA, Metro-North adding service to and from Yankee Stadium for World Series

Newark 3 hours ago

Teacher pinned against NJ school wall after 2-car crash dies

All 2024 World Series games will start at 8:08 p.m. ET. If you're in the Central Time zone, the game will be on at 7:08 p.m. CT.

What is the full World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):

  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

Where will the World Series games be played?

  • Game 3: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 4: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 5: Yankee Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)

This article tagged under:

World Series
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us