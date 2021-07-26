gymnastics

USA Gymnastics Aims For Olympic Podium in Men's Team Final

Team USA finished fourth in qualifying, while Japan looks to repeat as Olympic champs

By Max Molski

USA Gymnastics has a chance to make a run at a medal in the men’s team event Monday morning.

The U.S. men are attempting to return to the Olympic podium for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Games. The team finished with the fourth-highest score in qualifying (256.761), trailing the Russian Olympic Committee (261.945), China (262.061) and Japan (262.251). The three leading countries in qualifying represent the three medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympics, with Japan looking to repeat as champions on home soil.

Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus will be competing for Team USA.

