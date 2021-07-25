Tokyo Updates: U.S. Swimmers, Skateboarders Go for More Medals

As Day 3 gets underway at the Tokyo Olympics, American swimmers look to build on their strong performance on Saturday night, and the women’s street skateboarders take center stage after the American men had mixed results in their event. Tune in to primetime coverage on NBC beginning at 7 p.m. ET or stream live here:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Katie Ledecky Has Her First Final

Katie Ledecky is widely expected to pick up medals – if not golds – in all the women’s distance events, from the 200m to the 1500m. Her first opportunity comes in the 400m final taking place Sunday night at 10:20 p.m.

Ledecky was the fastest qualifier in the heats at 4:00.45, almost a second ahead of China’s Li Bingjie. Her biggest competition in the final will likely be Ariarne Titmus of Australia, who had the third-fastest qualifying time and will also go up against Ledecky in the 200m.

Medalists Can Pose Without Masks

The International Olympic Committee has encouraged athletes to wear masks at all times when they’re not competing, including on the medal stand. But on Sunday, the IOC relented, stating that athletes can remove their masks for 30 seconds after the anthem of the gold medalist is played, so that photographers can get shots of the medalists without masks.

Check back for more updates as the events get underway