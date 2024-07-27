2024 Paris Olympics

Watch Celine Dion's entire performance at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Underneath the Eiffel Tower’s Olympic rings, the beloved superstar showed she was in singing form after a career-threatening diagnosis as her vocals soared on Edith Piaf’s “Hymn to Love”

Celine Dion delivered a dazzling performance during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony.

Underneath the Eiffel Tower’s Olympic rings, Dion showed she was in singing form after a career-threatening diagnosis as her vocals soared on Edith Piaf’s “Hymn to Love.”

As a pianist played alongside her, Dion reached out to the assembled crowd, who applauded her stellar performance before the monument began to sparkle.

It was an impressive showing for the 56-year-old, who canceled her world tour after revealing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis. It's a rare neurological condition that causes rigid muscles and painful muscle spasms.

She returned to the Olympic forefront nearly three decades after she performed ”The Power of the Dream” during the opening ceremony at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

