Nailed ‘Em! Why MyKayla Skinner's Canceled Flight Home Turned Into a Silver Medal

MyKayla Skinner was on her way out of Tokyo before she canceled a flight to replace Simone Biles -- and boy did it turn out to be worth it. She went from substitute to silver medalist. And watching the highlights, it's no wonder why.

Uneven bars specialist Suni Lee took home the gold for Team USA in the woman's gymnastics individual all-around final, marking the fifth straight time an American has taken home top honors in the epic event. She made some rare missteps in the individual uneven bars final but still got out of the event with yet another medal.

Jade Carey, on the other hand, struggled on the vault and came in eighth. But she'll have at least one more shot to take home an individual medal for Team USA.

MyKayla Skinner Sticks Both Vaults to Win Silver in Biles' Place

MyKayla Skinner nails both of her vaults in the women's gymnastics event finals to claim a dream silver medal less than 48 hours after replacing Simone Biles in the competition.

Suni Lee Takes Bronze on Bars After Rare Mistakes

The 18-year-old all-around gold winner earned that acclaim with an incredible performance on the uneven bars and an amazing save on beam, but made some rare missteps this time around on her trademark event. She took him a bronze medal with a score of 14.500 after scoring a 15.300 in both qualifications and the all-around.

Jade Carey Struggles in Vault Final, Finishes 8th

Jade Carey was unable to cleanly land either of her vaults in the women's gymnastics event finals, posting 11.933 and 12.900 to close out the competition in eighth place.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade Wins Vault Final in Tokyo

Rebeca Andrade scored a 15.166 on her first vault and a 15.00 on her second for a 15.083 in the event final in Tokyo, good for the gold medal — Brazil's first-ever in women's gymnastics.